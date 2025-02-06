Unable to conceive? These tests can help identify exact cause of infertility and evaluate reproductive health

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Tests for identifying the exact cause of infertility.

Infertility is a growing concern for couples. It negatively affects both men as well as women. Infertility can be caused due to various factors. The factors can include hormonal imbalance, unhealthy lifestyle choices, genetic conditions, and certain medical conditions. In men issues like low sperm count, poor sperm motility, abnormal sperm shape, hormonal imbalances, ejaculation disorders, varicocele (enlarged veins in the scrotum), infections like STIs, lifestyle factors such as smoking, alcohol, stress, obesity, and genetic conditions can be the major contributor. Similarly, in women infertility may heighten due to issues like ovulation disorders, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, blocked fallopian tubes, uterine abnormalities like fibroids, age-related decline in egg quality, hormonal imbalances, thyroid disorders, lifestyle choices like smoking or poor diet, and pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). These challenges altogether can have a significant impact on a couple’s emotional well-being making it difficult to achieve their dream of starting a family. Before starting fertility treatment, individuals are advised to undergo certain tests as recommended by their doctor. According to Dr Rashmi Agarwal Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Gurugram, Delhi NCR, these tests can help identify the exact cause of infertility and evaluate their reproductive health to customize their treatment plans accordingly.

Test for women

Pelvic Ultrasound: It is an imaging test that is done to examine the uterus and ovaries to detect any abnormalities such as cysts, fibroids, or any type of structural issues that can negatively affect your fertility.

It is an imaging test that is done to examine the uterus and ovaries to detect any abnormalities such as cysts, fibroids, or any type of structural issues that can negatively affect your fertility. Ovulation Testing: This test helps check your hormone levels, such as progesterone, to understand if ovulation is occurring or if there are any issues. Undergoing blood tests can also help evaluate your prolactin levels, the functioning of the thyroid gland, and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) to detect any hormonal issues.

This test helps check your hormone levels, such as progesterone, to understand if ovulation is occurring or if there are any issues. Undergoing blood tests can also help evaluate your prolactin levels, the functioning of the thyroid gland, and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) to detect any hormonal issues. Ovarian Reserve Monitoring: In this particular test quality and quantity of the eggs are evaluated with the help of vital tests like Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH), FSH levels, and an ultrasound to measure the count of the antral follicle.

In this particular test quality and quantity of the eggs are evaluated with the help of vital tests like Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH), FSH levels, and an ultrasound to measure the count of the antral follicle. Hysterosalpingography (HSG): It is a type of X-ray procedure that is conducted to detect any type of blockages in the fallopian tubes and also assess the structure of the uterus.

It is a type of X-ray procedure that is conducted to detect any type of blockages in the fallopian tubes and also assess the structure of the uterus. Hormone Panel: It is a series of tests that are done to measure crucial hormones like estrogen, and testosterone. These hormones play a significant role when it comes to women’s fertility.

Tests for Men

Genetic Testing: It becomes easy to identify any genetic factors or chromosomal abnormalities that could severely impact the quality of your sperm quality which can further lead to infertility.

It becomes easy to identify any genetic factors or chromosomal abnormalities that could severely impact the quality of your sperm quality which can further lead to infertility. Semen Analysis: This test may be recommended for men by the doctor to determine the sperm count, motility (movement), and morphology (shape) and spot any infertility issues.

This test may be recommended for men by the doctor to determine the sperm count, motility (movement), and morphology (shape) and spot any infertility issues. Hormone Testing: This particular test is done to check the testosterone levels in the body. It also analyzes important hormones like luteinizing hormone (LH) and FSH, which are crucial for the production of sperm in men.

ALSO READ: Late menopause can help reduce the risk of heart disease in women, says study