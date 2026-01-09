UK bans online junk food ads, limits TV commercials after 9 pm to tackle childhood obesity New UK regulations restricting junk food advertising aimed at children have come into force, banning online ads for several products and limiting television advertising to post-9 pm slots. The measures are intended to address rising childhood obesity levels.

New UK rules restricting junk food advertising aimed at children came into force this week, The Guardian reported. The regulations ban online advertising for a range of processed food and drink products and limit their appearance on television to post-9 pm slots.

The measures follow years of debate and are intended to tackle rising levels of childhood obesity in the UK, an issue that has remained a persistent public health concern.

What the new advertising rules include

Under the regulations, advertisements for products in 13 categories are now restricted. These include sugary soft drinks, crisps, chocolate and sweets. Advertising for these products is banned online altogether and limited on broadcast television to post-9 pm slots.

The aim of the restrictions is to reduce children’s exposure to marketing for foods high in fat, sugar and salt.

Why the restrictions were introduced

Supporters of the new rules argue that children are less able than adults to make informed choices about diet and nutrition. They say exposure to advertising for unhealthy food contributes to poor eating habits at a young age.

The issue has gained renewed attention amid wider public discussion around weight-loss drugs, which are currently available to only a small number of severely obese children in the UK. Public health advocates have stressed that prevention, diet and physical activity remain central to addressing obesity.

Criticism and loopholes

Some charities have criticised exemptions within the new rules. Organisations including Sustain have raised concerns that brand advertising is still allowed, provided specific products are not shown.

The Guardian reported that sales of snack foods rose last year. Spending on billboard and poster advertising, where regulations are less strict, has also increased, adding to concerns about the overall impact of the measures.

Childhood obesity data

Campaigners acknowledge that the advertising restrictions alone will not reverse childhood obesity. However, they argue the rules are a step towards reducing children’s exposure to junk food marketing.

Government data from the National Child Measurement Programme shows that obesity levels among primary-age children in England have increased over the past two decades, rising from 17.5% to 22.1%.

