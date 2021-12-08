UAE is first country to have 4.5-day work week, how it's a boon for mental health of professionals

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

As the work dynamic continues to evolve, the United Arab Emirates announced to have a four-and-a-half day work week starting January 1. It has become world's first country to make the employee-friendly transition. The move comes at a time when in the pandemic stricken world, one of the biggest challenges that have emerged for employers is to manage the mental health of employees. With the Covid-19 pandemic, mental issues have surged among employees as they try to adapt to the changing routines and work practices. Here's how flexible working hours and work-from-home options can be a boon for the mental health of working professionals:

More time with family

A person working in a full time shift hardly gets any time to have family time. With lesser working hours, one would get more time with their family, invoking a feeling of belonginess and togetherness, which seems like a positive change.

Reduced stress levels

When you know you have ample amount of time and two-and-a-half days with you, you can use that time to de-stress and relax yourself. Several studies suggest that increasing stress levels hinder productivity. With reduced stress levels one can presumably be more open to challenges.

More efficiency

Given a specific timeline, one can be assumed to be more focused on their work ensuring completing of the task more efficiently. Haven't we all worked a little harder before our week ends to ensure the weekends go smooth without a warning call from our boss?

Work-life balance

While announcing the new work regime, the UAE government said, "Longer weekends to boost productivity and improve work-life balance; starting from 1st of January, 2022." Well, it seems like a probable result.

Room for innovation/creativity

With a relaxed and reduced stress level, one will be open to innovation leading to creative ways to complete tasks and projects. Often office going professionals complain of monotonous schedule due to stringent office. With flexible hours and remote working options, professionals will be able to able to find new ways of turning thing around.