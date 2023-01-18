Turmeric milk to herbal tea; try these healthy drinks to stay hydrated in winters

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Healthy drinks to stay hydrated in winters

Winter season concerns include dry and dull skin, but we often overlook the need for proper hydration. We fail to drink enough water in winter due to the low temperatures, and as a result, we get dehydrated. Dehydration may lead to a decrease in metabolism, lethargy, headaches, and fatigue. Therefore, it is necessary to drink water throughout the day. However, if you feel difficult to down a large glass of water when you feel cold to the bone, you can try these healthy drinks to stay hydrated.

To stay hydrated in winters, try these drinks:

1. Turmeric milk

Turmeric milk is an excellent drink before bed. This yellow latte may help you sleep better and feel better even in the coldest weather by keeping your body warm. It also contains antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, which may help you feel better in general. Turmeric milk may work wonders for those who are prone to viral diseases. Turmeric milk is one of the most effective natural remedies for boosting general immunity.

2. Herbal Tea

Herbal tea, despite its name, is not technically tea, since it usually lacks the leaves or leaf buds of tea plants. Tisanes, which are mixtures or infusions of dried fruits, flowers, spices, or herbs in water, are the base for herbal teas. Hibiscus, rose, and chamomile teas are excellent caffeine-free alternatives. Don't forget the golden ingredient jaggery to add some flavor to your tea. It will help you keep warm and will boost immunity too.

3. Green juices

We’ve heard a lot about them, and with so many recipes online, anyone can easily create them and incorporate them into their daily routine. In addition to helping us achieve our daily hydration needs, it is also rich in fiber, which the Indian diet is deficient in. We can fulfill our daily nutritional needs for specific vitamins and minerals by eating a variety of vegetables, fruits, and herbs. We all wonder about our hydration when our skin health is in jeopardy, right? Your skin’s health will improve with the hydration and nutrients that green juice provides.

4. Ginger and lemon water

The warm comfort of lemon ginger water calms the throat and has a calming effect on the brain when added to hot water that has been steeped with lemon and ginger extract and mildly sweetened with honey. Your immunity is boosted by the antioxidants and vitamin C from the lemon and the ginger, which both contain a substance called gingerol.

5. Tulsi tea

One of the most well-liked culinary ingredients with medicinal qualities is tulsi. This plant aids in removing toxins as well as boosting immunity. Basil's medicinal qualities also offer treatment for a number of illnesses. Ginger and jaggery can be added to it to increase its effectiveness

