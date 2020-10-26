Monday, October 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Try these yoga asanas by Swami Ramdev to strengthen your lungs and deal with asthma

Try these yoga asanas by Swami Ramdev to strengthen your lungs and deal with asthma

Increasing air pollution is causing breathing difficulties. Take a look at these yoga asanas by Swami Ramdev to make your lungs strong.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2020 11:25 IST
Try these yoga asanas by Swami Ramdev to deal with asthma and strengthen your lungs
Image Source : INDIA TV

Swami Ramdev's yoga

Around seven million people worldwide lose their lives due to air pollution. In many cities including Delhi, the increasing air pollution is causing difficulties in breathing. As per reports, the air quality index is more than 300 which is resulting in an increase in asthma patients. Not only this, air pollution is also becoming a reason for more deaths in India. Therefore, here we are with a few yoga asanas suggested by Swami Ramdev which will make your lungs stronger and will help you breath better.

 

Ustrasana

  • This will keep your lungs healthy
  • Provides relief from aching ankle
  • Keeps the digestive system fine
  • Reduces stress and anxiety

Makarasan

  • Beneficial in back pain
  • Beneficial in asthma
  • Provides relief from mucus
  • Beneficial in anger, irritability
  • Beneficial in diabetes
  • Increases facial glow

Bhujangasana

  • Reduces body fatigue
  • Beneficial for your spine
  • Provides relief from back pain
  • Helps you lose weight
  • Beneficial in asthma

Shalabhasan

  • Provides relief from stomach problem
  • Beneficial in back pain
  • Effective in kidney diseases
  • Makes your body strong and flexible
  • Effective in weight loss

Pawanmuktasan

  • Makes the lungs strong
  • Controls diabetes
  • Helps you lose weight
  • Provides relief from acidity problem
  • Increases insulin in pancreas
  • Stretches the muscles
  • Maintains strong shoulders and back

Uttanapadasana

  • Protect against diseases in the changing season
  • Keep the muscles of the stomach and feet strong
  • Make body beautiful and shapely
  • Helpful in reducing obesity
  • Make the lungs strong

Naukasan

  • Keeps your digestive power intact
  • Effective in weight loss
  • Make waist muscles flexible
  • Stretches the body
  • Relieves headache
  • Reduces joint pain

Sethubandhasan

  • Beneficial in back pain
  • Beneficial in Asthama
  • Helps you lose weight

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X