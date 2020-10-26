Try these yoga asanas by Swami Ramdev to strengthen your lungs and deal with asthma

Image Source : INDIA TV Swami Ramdev's yoga

Around seven million people worldwide lose their lives due to air pollution. In many cities including Delhi, the increasing air pollution is causing difficulties in breathing. As per reports, the air quality index is more than 300 which is resulting in an increase in asthma patients. Not only this, air pollution is also becoming a reason for more deaths in India. Therefore, here we are with a few yoga asanas suggested by Swami Ramdev which will make your lungs stronger and will help you breath better.

Ustrasana

This will keep your lungs healthy

Provides relief from aching ankle

Keeps the digestive system fine

Reduces stress and anxiety

Makarasan

Beneficial in back pain

Beneficial in asthma

Provides relief from mucus

Beneficial in anger, irritability

Beneficial in diabetes

Increases facial glow

Bhujangasana

Reduces body fatigue

Beneficial for your spine

Provides relief from back pain

Helps you lose weight

Beneficial in asthma

Shalabhasan

Provides relief from stomach problem

Beneficial in back pain

Effective in kidney diseases

Makes your body strong and flexible

Effective in weight loss

Pawanmuktasan

Makes the lungs strong

Controls diabetes

Helps you lose weight

Provides relief from acidity problem

Increases insulin in pancreas

Stretches the muscles

Maintains strong shoulders and back

Uttanapadasana

Protect against diseases in the changing season

Keep the muscles of the stomach and feet strong

Make body beautiful and shapely

Helpful in reducing obesity

Make the lungs strong

Naukasan

Keeps your digestive power intact

Effective in weight loss

Make waist muscles flexible

Stretches the body

Relieves headache

Reduces joint pain

Sethubandhasan

Beneficial in back pain

Beneficial in Asthama

Helps you lose weight

