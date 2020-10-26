Try these yoga asanas by Swami Ramdev to strengthen your lungs and deal with asthma

Around seven million people worldwide lose their lives due to air pollution. In many cities including Delhi, the increasing air pollution is causing difficulties in breathing. As per reports, the air quality index is more than 300 which is resulting in an increase in asthma patients. Not only this, air pollution is also becoming a reason for more deaths in India. Therefore, here we are with a few yoga asanas suggested by Swami Ramdev which will make your lungs stronger and will help you breath better.
Ustrasana
- This will keep your lungs healthy
- Provides relief from aching ankle
- Keeps the digestive system fine
- Reduces stress and anxiety
Makarasan
- Beneficial in back pain
- Beneficial in asthma
- Provides relief from mucus
- Beneficial in anger, irritability
- Beneficial in diabetes
- Increases facial glow
Bhujangasana
- Reduces body fatigue
- Beneficial for your spine
- Provides relief from back pain
- Helps you lose weight
- Beneficial in asthma
Shalabhasan
- Provides relief from stomach problem
- Beneficial in back pain
- Effective in kidney diseases
- Makes your body strong and flexible
- Effective in weight loss
Pawanmuktasan
- Makes the lungs strong
- Controls diabetes
- Helps you lose weight
- Provides relief from acidity problem
- Increases insulin in pancreas
- Stretches the muscles
- Maintains strong shoulders and back
Uttanapadasana
- Protect against diseases in the changing season
- Keep the muscles of the stomach and feet strong
- Make body beautiful and shapely
- Helpful in reducing obesity
- Make the lungs strong
Naukasan
- Keeps your digestive power intact
- Effective in weight loss
- Make waist muscles flexible
- Stretches the body
- Relieves headache
- Reduces joint pain
Sethubandhasan
- Beneficial in back pain
- Beneficial in Asthama
- Helps you lose weight