Image Source : INDIA TV Treat gallbladder, kidney stones with home remedies and doing yoga asanas, advises Swami Ramdev

Many people have problems with kidney and gallbladder stones due to their hectic everyday routine and chaotic lifestyle. While stones don't create a problem for many, they tend to get unbearable when the pain arises. According to Swami Ramdev, when the amount of calcium and cholesterol in the body increases, the problem of stones arises. This can be easily treated by some yoga exercises and home remedies. Swami Ramdev, in a special show with India TV, revealed that there are 2 types of stones - gall bladder stone and kidney stone.

Gallbladder Stone

According to Swami Ramdev, these stones are due to excessive cholesterol in the body. Bile is produced in the liver and its storage is in gall bladder. It helps digest food containing bile fat. But when the amount of cholesterol and bilirubin in bile is high, stones are formed.

Gallbladder Stone Cure:

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev suggests that people suffering from this should do Kapalbhati Yogasana daily to get rid of it. Along with this, consume more water and liquid things. He also advises for consuming patharchatta. For this, break two leaves of patharchatta (Bryophyllum pinnatum) and clean it well in water and take it in hot water on an empty stomach in the morning.

Kidney stones

According to Swami Ramdev, when the amount of calcium in the body is high, then there are problems like a stone in the kidneys. For this, drink more and more water daily. Along with this, do Kapalbhati, Yoga Mudrasana and Mandook Asanas.

Drink asafetida, rock salt in urad dal every day. This will also benefit in getting rid of the stones.

If you do not want the problem of stones to occur again and again, consume barley flour and oatmeal and radish for this. Also, do not consume things that contain seeds like milk, curd, buttermilk and tomatoes.

In case you have got operated for kidney stones in the last month, then do Pranayama and Yogasan after 3 months. Also avoid any doing any yoga and pranayama at a fast speed. It can turn harmful for you as it can open your stitches.

