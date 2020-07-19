Image Source : INDIA TV Treat dengue, chikungunya with yoga, pranayam and home remedies by Swami Ramdev

The whole world is fighting the coronavirus. In the rainy season, two more fatal diseases have knocked the country-- dengue and chikungunya. Both of these diseases are caused by mosquito bites. The number of mosquitoes increases in the rain, which increases the risk of catching them. The special thing is that the symptoms of both diseases are the same. Yoga is the way to prevent all these diseases. Swami Ramdev has suggested some yoga to prevent these diseases. These yoga are also effective for those suffering from it. Swami Ramdev also gave some home remedies for patients suffering from both these diseases. You will get well soon by adopting these home remedies.

BENEFITS OF GOAT MILK:

Goat's milk increases platelets

Plays an important role in killing dengue germs

Drink 200 to 250 grams of goat milk in the morning and evening

SOOKSHMA VYAYAM IS HELPFUL:

Do a subtle exercise for a joint

To do this, you just sit with your legs spread out. After this, turn the toes back and forth. After this, rotate the legs towards the ankle while stabilizing the knee.

Do both hands forward. Open and close the fist.

Bring both hands forward and then bring them towards the shoulder. Perform this process several times.

Symptoms of dengue and chikungunya:

High fever after a cold

Headache, joint pain and muscle cramps

Feeling of weakness

Don't feel like eating

Mild sore throat

Pink rashes in the body, especially on the face, neck and chest

These Yogasanas, pranamyams will prevent the disease and help in recovering with them:

Mandukasan--

Mandook means a frog, which means that while doing this asana, the shape of a frog seems to be the condition, hence it is called Mandukasana.

Control diabetes, colitis.

Strengthens the immune system.

Eliminate constipation and gas problems

Correct the digestive system

Keep liver, kidney healthy

Shashakasana:

enhances immunity and enhances immunity

Blood circulates in the brain, regulates the secretion of pituitary and pineal glands.

Enhances memory, concentration, enthusiasm, elation, fearlessness, confidence and patience

Bhujangasana

Make waist slim and attractive

Helpful in increasing the length

Remove body exhaustion

Reduce belly fat

Get relief from back pain

Infuse energy and energy into the body

This asana also provides relief from many serious stomach related diseases.

Reduces periods irregularity and unbearable pain in women

Doing these pranayam will also benefit:

Anulom Vilom

Kapal Bhati

Ujjayi

Bhastrika

Bhramari

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage