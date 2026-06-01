From flights to beach vacations: How women can protect their intimate health while travelling

New Delhi:

Vacationing is supposed to be a relaxing experience; nevertheless, the change in lifestyle, weather, and sanitary habits could make one susceptible to some medical problems. The first thing that comes to mind when one thinks about health issues related to vacationing is sexual health issues. For instance, one may face irritation during long flights, road journeys, or beach vacations.

According to Dr Kanika Gera Thakral, Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Motherhood Hospitals, Greater Noida, a few simple habits can go a long way in helping women stay comfortable and healthy while travelling.

Why travel can affect intimate health

With schools and colleges on break, many families are planning holidays across India and abroad. Although travelling is enjoyable, lengthy periods of sitting down, poor availability of clean toilets and weather changes could influence sexual hygiene. As Dr Thakral puts it, travelling for prolonged periods by train, bus or aeroplane, along with wearing tight and man-made fabric, will result in irritation. High temperatures and humidity at tropical locations will only contribute to sweating and infection.

Although it is common practice among ladies to overlook these problems while on vacation, it is important to take preventive steps.

Common intimate health problems women may face while travelling

Another issue that commonly occurs among travellers is that of UTIs, which might be brought about by dehydration or lack of visiting the toilet for longer intervals of time. Fungal infections might also occur in women as a result of sweating, as well as using tight-fitting clothes or staying in wet clothes for a prolonged period. Using public washrooms that may not be very hygienic could lead to bacteria-induced infection and irritation.

Another important thing that Dr Thakral mentions is that using panty liners or sanitary pads for a longer period in the hot season without changing them frequently may also cause some sort of discomfort and infection. Changes in pH levels as a result of travel stress and changes in eating habits or sleeping habits can make some women vulnerable to infections.

Expert-approved tips to stay comfortable while travelling

Being hydrated is one of the best ways of ensuring intimacy when travelling. Drinking sufficient amounts of water will go a long way in ensuring that you do not get dry and thus lower your chances of getting UTIs. As a woman, avoid going a long time without urinating and wear looser underwear made from cotton fabric to avoid building up moisture. You should avoid wearing sweaty gym clothes, leggings, and shapewear.

Dr Thakral advises that walking or stretching yourself every couple of hours is a good way of increasing blood flow during long journeys.

Hygiene habits that can make a difference

Personal hygiene becomes even more crucial when on vacation. Always clean your hands before entering and after leaving public washrooms, and try to minimise skin contact with all surfaces where necessary. It may be useful to bring along personal items like tissues, wipes, and intimate wash products that have been prescribed by doctors. The use of disposable toilet seat covers might also contribute to your safety. Ladies also need to keep their feminine hygiene products well organised and change out of wet swimsuits as soon as possible. Additionally, keeping an extra pair of underwear handy will be beneficial.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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