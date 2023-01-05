Toxic levels rise in Delhi air: Preventive measures you should take to avoid respiratory issues

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Exposure to air pollution has been linked to a range of respiratory problems, including asthma, bronchitis, and even lung cancer.

Toxic levels rise in Delhi air: Air pollution is a major environmental health concern that affects people all over the world including India. It is defined as the presence of harmful substances, such as gases, particulates, and biological molecules, in the air. These substances can come from various sources, including industrial emissions, transportation, and natural sources such as volcanic eruptions. On Wednesday morning, real-time Air Quality Index was recorded at 308 under the "hazadrous" category.

As the toxicity levels in Delhi's air quality are increasing, health experts have warned of respiratory illnesses, especially among people with heart and lung diseases. Exposure to air pollution has been linked to a range of respiratory problems, including asthma, bronchitis, and even lung cancer. Therefore, it is important to take preventive measures to avoid respiratory issues due to air pollution. Here are seven such measures:

Stay informed about the air quality in your area: One of the first steps to avoiding respiratory issues due to air pollution is to stay informed about the air quality in your area. Many countries have air quality monitoring systems that provide real-time information about the levels of different pollutants in the air. You can check these websites or download air quality apps to stay updated about the air quality in your area.

Use air purifiers: Air purifiers can help to remove harmful substances from the air in your home or office. Look for purifiers that are designed to remove specific pollutants, such as particulate matter or volatile organic compounds.

Avoid exposure to secondhand smoke: Secondhand smoke is the smoke that is exhaled by a smoker or comes from the burning end of a cigarette. It contains many of the same harmful substances as the smoke inhaled by the smoker. Avoiding exposure to secondhand smoke can help to reduce your risk of respiratory issues due to air pollution.

Use public transportation or carpool: Transportation is a major contributor to air pollution. By using public transportation or carpooling, you can help to reduce the number of vehicles on the road and the amount of pollution they generate.

Plant trees and other vegetation: Trees and other vegetation can help to reduce air pollution by absorbing harmful substances and releasing oxygen into the air. Planting trees and other vegetation in your community can help to improve the air quality for everyone.

Avoid outdoor activities during times of high pollution: The levels of air pollution can vary throughout the day and can be influenced by factors such as weather and traffic. To avoid respiratory issues due to air pollution, it is best to avoid outdoor activities during times of high pollution.

Support policies that reduce air pollution: Governments have a role to play in reducing air pollution. You can support policies that aim to reduce air pollution, such as stricter emission standards for vehicles and industries.

