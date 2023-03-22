Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tongue Blisters? Here are some Ayurvedic remedies to treat them

Tongue blisters are common oral conditions that can cause swelling, patches, or sores on the tongue. Besides being extremely painful, they also affect the sense of taste. Blisters on the tongue can be caused by a yeast infection, lack of hydration, biting the tongue, mouth ulcers, allergies, warts, and medical conditions, as well as eating tough, crunchy foods, or drinking hot liquids.

Tongue blisters are accompanied by the below-mentioned symptoms :

Sores on the tongue or cheeks

Painful blisters

White or red lesions

Burning sensation in the mouth

Fever (in very rare cases)

Here are some ayurvedic remedies to treat them.

Tulsi or Basil leaves

Tulsi leaves are popular for their therapeutic properties including anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiseptic qualities. Chewing 2-3 tulsi leaves can help treat the blisters by cooling them.

Yoghurt

Yogurt is a natural probiotic with antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects. These qualities treat unwanted blister-related infections while lowering pain and inflammation. Include a cup of yoghurt in your diet regularly.

Coconut oil

The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities of coconut oil helps in healing the tongue blisters. Use a cotton ball dipped in coconut oil to the blisters. Leave for 10 minutes, then rinse your mouth with water.

Aloe Vera gel

Aloe vera gel quickly relieves blister pain and inflammation due to its natural healing and antibacterial characteristics on the tongue. Apply fresh gel on the blisters and wash it after 5-10 minutes.

Common salt

The essential kitchen ingredient is a wonderful natural cure that helps to decrease the blisters' inflammatory and painful effects. Moreover, salt's antimicrobial qualities assist in fighting underlying infections naturally. Combine 1 teaspoon of salt with a cup of warm water. Rinse your mouth thoroughly afterward.

Seek a doctor immediately if tongue blisters do not go away after a week or two or get worse.

Latest Health News