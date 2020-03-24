Coronavirus Health Update March 24: 499 cases in India, WHO claims no airborne spread of coronavirus reported

Tuesday, March 24, 2020
     
Since the symptoms of coronavirus are very similar to common flu, it is advised to take every indication seriously and contact for medical help when required. 

India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 24, 2020 8:36 IST
Coronavirus Health Update March 24: With coronavirus outbreak, the number of cases is increasingly rising in the country. Till now, 499 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in India with 10 people losing their lives to the virus. The entire world is taking measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. On Monday, the World Health Organisation even lauded the measures taken by the Indian government to contain the disease. From common citizens to Bollywood celebrities, everyone is in self-quarantine and urging others to take precautionary steps to stay protected.

Fight Against Coronavirus

 

Live updates :Coronavirus Health Update March 24

  • Mar 24, 2020 8:20 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    COVID-19 confirmed cases rises to 499

    The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 499. Ten people have succumbed to the virus till now.

  • Mar 24, 2020 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    WHO reveals no airborne spread of coronavirus reported so far

    WHO officials reveal that the airborne spread of COVID-19 hasn't been reported so far. The report claimed that it's transmitted mostly through respiratory droplets and close contact. WHO South-East Asia Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said that Chinese authorities reported there could be a possibility of aerosol transmission in a relatively closed environment with prolonged exposure to high concentrations of aerosols.

coronavirus

