Coronavirus Health Update March 24: 499 cases in India, WHO claims no airborne spread of coronavirus reported

Coronavirus Health Update March 24

Coronavirus Health Update March 24: With coronavirus outbreak, the number of cases is increasingly rising in the country. Till now, 499 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in India with 10 people losing their lives to the virus. The entire world is taking measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. On Monday, the World Health Organisation even lauded the measures taken by the Indian government to contain the disease. From common citizens to Bollywood celebrities, everyone is in self-quarantine and urging others to take precautionary steps to stay protected.

Since the symptoms of coronavirus are very similar to common flu, it is advised to take every indication seriously and contact for medical help when required.