Tobacco and Oral Cancer: Expert reveals early signs and ways to prevent this deadly disease Tobacco use is a major risk factor for oral cancer. Early signs include persistent mouth sores, white or red patches, and difficulty swallowing. Quitting tobacco and regular screenings can help prevent and detect oral cancer.

New Delhi:

Tobacco is one of the leading causes of oral cancer in India, and doctors are warning that most cases can be prevented if people quit early and pay attention to the warning signs, as per the available research and data. According to a study published in JCO Global Oncology, more than 80% of oral cancer patients in India have a history of tobacco use, especially smokeless tobacco like gutka, khaini, and paan.

India accounts for nearly a third of the global oral cancer burden, and experts say the numbers are rising, especially among young adults. “Oral cancer is not just a disease of older people anymore,” said Dr Arun Kumar Giri, Director, Surgical Oncology, Aakash Healthcare. “We are seeing young people being affected by cancer, as they have been using gutka or chewing tobacco for 5–10 years. The damage starts early, and most people ignore it.”

Doctors say early detection can be life-saving. The common symptoms for oral cancer include an ulcer or sore in the mouth that does not heal in two weeks; white or red patches on the gums, tongue, or inner cheeks; difficulty in chewing, swallowing, or moving the tongue; a lump in the cheek or a sudden loosening of teeth; or numbness in part of the mouth or jaw.

“These signs may seem minor, but if they last longer than two weeks, then the person should see a doctor,” said Dr. “We often find early-stage lesions during routine check-ups.”

About who are most at risk, doctors say men aged 30 to 60 from rural and semi-urban areas are most at risk. According to the National Oral Cancer Registry, "smokeless tobacco" is far more common in India than cigarettes or bidis, especially in northern and northeastern states. In these regions, tobacco is often mixed with areca nut (supari), a known carcinogen.

However, doctors say most oral cancer cases can be prevented if detected at an early stage. “Quitting tobacco is the single most effective step,” said Dr. “The body starts to heal when you quit."

Public health experts also recommend awareness campaigns, especially in schools and colleges, to prevent young people from starting tobacco use. Dr Arun Kumar Giri said India already has pictorial warnings on tobacco products, but more direct health messaging is needed.

The doctor said oral cancer often begins silently, but it can be deadly if ignored. Early detection can ensure immediate treatment and save lives.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.