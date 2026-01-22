The silent diabetes epidemic: Importance of routine blood sugar tests With diabetes increasing silently, regular blood sugar testing is crucial for timely diagnosis and better health management. Know why it matters.

Many people are currently being diagnosed with diabetes. Hence, lifestyle changes and regular blood sugar testing are essential to detect the condition early and prevent long-term complications. Schedule an appointment with the expert who will guide you regarding appropriate tests that can help detect diabetes and manage it without any further delay. Remember that diabetes testing shouldn’t be missed by anyone.

Diabetes is rapidly emerging as one of the most common lifestyle-related health conditions today. Once considered a disease of older adults, it is now increasingly seen in younger individuals as well as seniors, affecting people between the ages of 25 and 75.

Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, stress, lack of exercise, and irregular sleep patterns are the causes behind the rising cases of diabetes. What makes diabetes more concerning is that many people live with high blood sugar levels for years without noticeable symptoms, making timely tests a necessity.

Hence, it is necessary to take tests if you have symptoms such as tiredness, frequent urination, increased thirst, or blurred vision. These signs and symptoms can indicate diabetes.

According to Dr Abhik Banerjee, Zonal Technical Chief, East Zone, Apollo Diagnostics, Kolkata, if diabetes is not diagnosed and managed on time, it can lead to serious health problems. These include heart disease, stroke, kidney damage, nerve pain, vision loss, slow wound healing, and frequent infections. Long-term uncontrolled diabetes can significantly reduce quality of life and increase healthcare complications, especially in older adults.

Importance of regular testing

Testing helps identify rising sugar levels before symptoms appear, allowing individuals to take preventive steps. Early diagnosis makes diabetes easier to manage and reduces the risk of long-term damage to vital organs.

Fasting Blood Sugar Test: This is done after 8 hours of overnight fasting. By using this test, healthcare professionals can determine how well a patient’s body is able to regulate glucose without the presence of food. In most cases, this type of testing will be one of the first things healthcare providers do to diagnose someone who has diabetes. To detect early warning symptoms of diabetes, post-prandial glucose levels should be monitored regularly, and patients should be encouraged to monitor their own glucose levels as well.

HbA1c Test: The HbA1c test shows the average blood sugar level over the past two to three months and doesn't require fasting. It provides a clear picture of long-term sugar control and is useful for both diagnosis and ongoing monitoring.

Once diabetes is detected through regular testing, timely management is essential. So, lifestyle changes, balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, weight control, stress management, and medication can help the person to bring sugar levels under control. Routine monitoring through fasting sugar and HbA1c tests helps track progress and adjust treatment effectively. Don’t suffer in silence; go for timely testing and improve the quality of life.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

