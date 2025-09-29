Cardiologist’s verdict: the best diet for your heart (and the one to avoid) Professor Jason Kovacic, leading cardiologist and Institute Director, rates popular diets from best to worst for heart health, giving Mediterranean a perfect 10/10 and carnivore just 1/10. Learn which diets protect your heart and which ones to avoid for long-term health.

If you’re trying to eat healthy but feel confused by the endless diet trends, you’re not alone. From keto and paleo to juice cleanses and carnivore, there’s always a “next big thing” promising weight loss and better health. But according to Professor Jason Kovacic, cardiologist and Institute Director, not all diets are good for your heart, and some can be downright dangerous.

In an Instagram video, Professor Kovacic graded popular diets from best to worst for heart health, awarding the Mediterranean diet a 10/10 while criticising the carnivore diet as one of the worst options at just 1/10. His message is succinct: a heart-healthy diet is all about balance, variety, and sustainability, not drastic restrictions.

Worst diet for heart health

The cardiologist was honest regarding the carnivore diet, rating it only 1/10 for heart health. He explained that cutting out entire food groups, especially fibre-rich vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, can increase cholesterol, raise inflammation, and put long-term stress on the heart.

He also warned against ultra-processed fad diets that may promise quick weight loss but end up depriving the body of essential nutrients. “Balance is the key. Your heart needs diversity of nutrients, protein, good fats, fibre, antioxidants, not just one macronutrient on repeat,” he explained.

How popular diets ranked for heart health

Here’s how the cardiologist rated some of the most common diets and habits:

Mediterranean diet (10/10):

Considered the gold standard for heart health, rich in vegetables, fruits, olive oil, nuts, and lean protein.

Carnivore diet (1/10):

High in saturated fat and zero fibre, making it risky for cholesterol and gut health.

Red wine (2–3/10):

While a little red wine is often touted as heart-friendly, the doctor reminds us that alcohol is still toxic in excess. The benefits are overhyped, and risks outweigh them if consumption is frequent.

How can you adopt heart-friendly habits?

The good news? Protecting your heart doesn’t mean living on bland food.

Cardiologist-approved heart-healthy diet:

Following a Mediterranean-style diet, lots of colourful veggies, whole grains, fish, olive oil, and nuts

Limiting processed foods, trans fats, and added sugars

Drinking alcohol rarely, if at all

Focusing on moderation over extremes, no need to ban entire food groups unless medically advised

Pairing diet changes with daily exercise, quality sleep, and stress management

Diets will come and go, but your heart is with you for life. The cardiologist’s clear verdict, Mediterranean eating is the winner, carnivore is the loser, is a reminder that your plate should look balanced and colourful, not extreme or restrictive. If you’re tempted to try a new diet trend, ask yourself: Will this nourish me in the long run? If the answer is no, your heart already knows better.