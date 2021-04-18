Image Source : PTI Swasthya Sammelan: Why are children becoming more infected with new COVID-19 strain?

The second wave of Corona has caused havoc all over India. Indians are troubled due to the infection in the second wave which is spreading rapidly than the first wave. Every day covid cases at a huge number are being reported. In such circumstances, India TV has organized a health conference to address the questions and doubts that arise in the minds of the people. The 'Swasthya Sammelan' is being attended by famous doctors of the country and the world.

The second strain of the coronavirus spreading inside the country is making children especially victims. According to a figure, more than 80 thousand children have been infected inside the country in the last 2 months. In Delhi, its inspection is visible in children between 8 months to 12 years. In Haryana, where 1% of children were infected with corona previously, it is being observed that the figure has now gone up to 8 percent.

These data suggest that the rate of children being infected due to strain is increasing. Dr. Ravi Godse from America, in India TV's special program Health Conference said that the risk of coronavirus inside children is being seen due to the United Kingdom's mutated virus b117. Doctor Godse explains that this new strain is 60% more fatal. They believe that since the immunity of the children is better, they are not reading serially sick even after the virus attack.

Doctor believes that herd immunity is performing better than before in India. He said, "If children are recovering from this disease, then we should note that the ability of children to fight stress instead of coronavirus has been strengthened. This situation shows a better mortality rate within India. ''

Dr. Godse has said that the United Kingdom's mutated virus b117 chunk is spreading more rapidly in people, but compared to older strains, if it is measured on its stats, it is not as dangerous. But still, we need to protect children from this virus as a precaution. Vaccination is the only remedy.

