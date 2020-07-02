Image Source : FILE IMAGE Is your child getting irritated after online study? Swami Ramdev shares tips to cheer up his mood

All schools and colleges have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. In such a situation, the new syllabus has also been started by the school through online classes. Due to continuous staying at home, children have become irritated. After completing their online classes, they expose themselves again to the screen by watching mobile, laptop, etc that can not only strain their eyes but also affect them mentally and physically. Due to frequent screen viewing, most children are becoming irritable, stubborn, moody as well as suffering from weight gain. In such a situation, parents are also getting worried that how should he take care of their child's health.

If you are also troubled by the constant irritating behaviour, then make them do yoga daily in the morning. By doing this, you also become their role model. Know from Swami Ramdev, yogasanas and pranayam to make children healthier.

SURYA NAMASKAR:

Children should do Surya Namaskar at least 5 minutes every morning.

Help in weight gain and loss

Help to increase concentration

Effective in increasing memory

Help to make all day long.

VRIKSHASANA

Helpful in increasing height

Help reduce stress and depression

Increases concentration.

Help make the body flexible.

Converts the mind.

Strengthens leg muscles.

Garudasan

By doing this asana, the problem of flat leg is fixed. Children's acuity increases. With this, a gap is formed between both the knees.

Natrajasan

By doing this asana, balance of body and mind is formed. Due to which the child intensifies with concentration.

Chakrasana

The body gets energy and strength.

Remove laziness

Help increase concentration

Help you lose weight

Keep your body fit.

Sheershasana

Increases blood circulation in brain

Reduce stress and anxiety

Help increase concentration.

Reduce facial wrinkles

Make skin soft and beautiful

Sarvangasana

Enhance facial beauty

Prevent aging

Keeps weight under control

Relieve gas and constipation

Keep heart muscle healthy

Keep heart healthy

Make the mind sharp.

Hallasan

This posture has got this name due to its shape similar to the plow of the farmer, which is used to dig the soil before cultivation, the height of children increases by doing this asana. With this, the whole body becomes flexible.

Yogic Jogging

Make sure that children do 5 minutes of jogging daily. This will keep their whole body fit as well as keep the mind and mind calm.

Bhastrika

This pranayama is done in 3 ways. First breathe in 5 seconds and exhale in 5 seconds. Breathe two and a half seconds into the second and release in two and a half seconds. Third, breathe fast and release. Do this pranayama continuously for 5 minutes. Performing this pranayama daily is considered good for hypertension, asthma, heart disease, TV, tumors, BP, liver cirrhosis, sinus, any kind of energy and lungs.

Kapalbhati

If you are getting angrier then do Kapalbhati at a fast pace. This will calm your mind in a while. With this, your heart will remain healthy and stress will disappear.

Anulom Vilom

First of all sit in the posture of Padmasana. Now put the ring finger of the right hand and the shortest finger on the left nose and put the thumb on the right nose. Fold the index finger and middle finger together. Now fill the breath from the left nostril and close it by mixing the ring finger and the smallest finger. After this, remove the thumb from the right nose and exhale. This posture can be done from 5 minutes to half an hour.

Sheetali Pranayama

First of all, sit down with a straight spine. After this, take out the tongue and breathe. After this, remove the air from the right nose bar. You can do this pranayama for 5 to 10 minutes. Performing this asana will calm the mind, relieve tension, hypertension as well as acidity.

Sheetkari Pranayam

In this pranayama, the lips open, the teeth close. With the tongue behind the teeth, breathe in slowly through the teeth and close the mouth. After stopping for a while, take out the air from the right nose and take the air in from the left. Performing this asana relieves stress, hypertension. With this, a large amount of oxygen goes inside.

What to make your children eat?

Sprouted Moong

Peanut

Banana

Gram

Avoid feeding fast and junk food.

Feed a diet rich in protein

Drink butter and milk to children in the morning and evening.

Include a few things in the diet of children, which are rich in protein, calcium, vitamins etc.

