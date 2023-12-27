Superfood Sweet Potato: Know THESE 5 benefits of Shakarkandi

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Know these benefits of Shakarkandi

Sweet potatoes, locally known as Shakarkandi, are not only a delicious addition to our plates but also pack a powerful nutritional punch. These vibrant tubers are often referred to as a ‘superfood’ due to their numerous health benefits. Let's explore five compelling reasons why incorporating sweet potatoes into your diet can contribute to your overall wellness.

Extremely nutritious:

Sweet potatoes are a nutritional powerhouse, loaded with essential vitamins and minerals. They are an excellent source of vitamin A, which is crucial for maintaining healthy vision, skin, and the immune system. Additionally, sweet potatoes provide a good dose of vitamin C, potassium, and fibre, making them a well-rounded choice for a nutrient-dense diet.

Powerful antioxidant:

Shakarkandi is rich in antioxidants, particularly beta-carotene. Antioxidants play a vital role in neutralising free radicals in the body, helping to prevent cell damage and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Regular consumption of sweet potatoes can contribute to a healthier immune system and overall cellular health.

Regulates blood sugar:

Despite being naturally high in sugar and starch, sweet potatoes have a low glycemic index, releasing sugar into the bloodstream slowly. This gradual release helps control elevated blood sugar levels, making them suitable for diabetes management. The fibre in sweet potatoes, approximately 2.5 grams in half a cup, further aids in diabetes prevention by lowering the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Cognitive function support:

The nutrients found in sweet potatoes, such as vitamins A and C, are essential for brain health. These vitamins, along with antioxidants, contribute to cognitive function and may help reduce the risk of age-related cognitive decline. Including sweet potatoes in your diet can be a tasty way to support your brain health.

Improves skin health:

The beta-carotene in sweet potatoes not only benefits internal health but also contributes to radiant skin. This antioxidant is converted into vitamin A in the body, which plays a crucial role in maintaining skin health. Regular consumption of sweet potatoes may help improve skin tone and reduce the signs of ageing.

Latest Health News