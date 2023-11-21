Superfood Sesame Seeds: 5 benefits of til you must know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Superfood Sesame Seeds

Good things come in small packages! Might have heard that before right? But today we're going to tell you about some small seeds that can bring change in your lives. Seeds rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals are a boon for the body. For example, sesame seeds are a storehouse of nutrients and provide many wonderful benefits. Apart from making crunchy sesame laddus and as a garnish for bread and desserts, sesame seeds are rich in health-promoting properties. Know about some of its benefits here.

Amazing Benefits Of Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds are an excellent source of healthy fats that lower cholesterol levels, prevent constipation, and improve metabolism. These seeds also contain methionine, which along with keeping the liver healthy, also helps in controlling the cholesterol level. Another element found in sesame seeds is tryptophan (also known as the calming nutrient). It helps promote good sleep and nourishes skin and hair. While white sesame seeds are rich in calcium, black and red sesame seeds are packed with iron, thus helping treat anemia. Sesame seeds also contain lecithin and are known for their memory-boosting properties. Consumption of sesame seeds also improves the quality of milk of lactating mothers.

How to use Sesame seeds

In India, sesame is classified as an oilseed and is used both as a food item and as a home remedy. Apart from this, nowadays many products are being made from sesame oil which usually includes soaps, lubricants, and many types of cosmetic products. But there are other ways to consume the seeds. Know the process here.

Chewing a spoon straight

Boiled in milk

Mixing with flour (in bread)

Mixed with salad

