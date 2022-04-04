Superfood for children for sharper brains; Here's diet chart for kids suggested by Swami Ramdev

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

With increasing competition in every field, children are often under immense pressure to perform well. In such a situation it is very important to keep in mind the well-being of both physical and mental health. Over the years, yoga has become increasingly popular among Indian children. It helps in improving balance, strength, endurance, and aerobic capacity. It can also help to boost memory, self-esteem, academic performance, and classroom behaviour, thereby reducing anxiety and stress in children.

Yoga for good memory

Focus on the mind increases when performing yoga. Asanas like Pranayama, Padmasana, Sukhasana, and others, help a child to be aware of themselves and help them control their emotions. These act as a tool for calming and energizing the child to develop a state-of-relaxed mind, which is crucial for learning. It also develops social-emotional awareness, body awareness and coordination, and interpersonal skills.

How to sharpen your brain?

by playing a puzzle

learning a new language

playing out door games

playing chess

by painting

Superfood for kids

Milk

dry fruit

oats

Beans

Sweet potato

Masur lentils

Diet chart for kids

Swami Ramdev suggests kids should include these in their diet for better mental health and growth.

1 bowl of lentils is necessary in a day

Give 2 bowls of vegetables to children a day

Give 1 bowl of fruit

500 ml milk is required

Give these ayurvedic herbs to children for a strong mind