Sunjay Kapur dies of heart attack at 53: Cardiologist shares signs you should never ignore

Most people imagine a heart attack as something sudden and dramatic – sharp chest pain, collapsing, and an emergency rush to the hospital. But the truth is, heart disease doesn’t always arrive with such fanfare. In fact, your body often sends subtle signals days, weeks, or even months in advance. The problem? We often ignore or misread them.

Fatigue that doesn’t go away

According to Dr Niranjan Hiremath, senior consultant, cardiovascular and aortic surgeon and surgical lead, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, feeling tired once in a while is normal. But when you find yourself constantly exhausted—even after a full night’s sleep—or struggling to do activities that never tired you before, your heart could be the reason.

When the heart isn’t pumping blood efficiently, the body doesn’t get enough oxygen-rich blood. This makes you feel weak, tired, or short of breath after doing very little. Don’t assume it’s just stress or ageing. If your tiredness is unusual or persistent, it’s worth talking to your doctor.

Breathlessness without reason

If you get breathless walking up stairs, or while talking, or worse, when lying down flat—this could be more than just being out of shape. When the heart weakens, fluid can build up in the lungs, making it harder to breathe. If breathlessness comes on suddenly or worsens, especially at night, it may be a red flag that the heart is under strain.

Chest discomfort isn’t always about pain

We often picture heart-related chest pain as something dramatic – sudden, crushing, and impossible to ignore. But in real life, it’s not always like that. Sometimes, it feels more like pressure, tightness, burning, or even discomfort that feels like acidity. It might come and go, last a few minutes, and often show up during physical activity or emotional stress and improve with rest.

It’s important to understand that not every incident of chest discomfort means you’re having a heart attack – but if you’re someone at risk, it’s always worth paying care and attention. Your body might be trying to tell you something, and it’s better to diagnose than to ignore it.

Pain in other parts of the body

A heart attack doesn’t always make itself known through chest pain alone – sometimes, it can also show up as pain or discomfort in areas such as your left arm, jaw, neck, back, or even upper stomach. For some people, it feels like a dull ache, while others feel sharp pain.

This kind of pain is more common in women and sometimes mistaken for muscle strain, acidity, or even a dental issue. But if the pain feels unusual, out of the blue, or keeps coming back, it’s always safer to get it diagnosed – it might be possible that your body could be sending you an early warning.

Other often-missed symptoms

Some warning signs are so vague that people don’t connect them to the heart at all. These include cold sweats, light-headedness, nausea, indigestion, or an irregular heartbeat. Sudden anxiety or a sense of doom, without any real reason, can also be your body’s way of alerting you. In women, symptoms can be even more subtle—feeling unusually tired, dizzy, or nauseous, with or without chest pain.

Know your risk and get checked

Even if you feel generally well, it’s important to know your risk. Conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, and smoking silently damage the heart over time. A family history of heart disease also raises your chances. If you fall into any of these categories, make heart screenings a priority—even before symptoms appear.

Simple tests like an ECG, cholesterol panel, blood sugar check, or treadmill stress test can catch problems early and help you stay ahead of potential danger.

When to seek immediate help?

If you experience chest discomfort that lasts more than a few minutes, or it spreads to your arms or jaw, comes with shortness of breath, sweating, or light-headedness—don’t wait. Call for emergency help. Quick treatment can prevent serious damage and even save your life.

Conclusion: Listen to your body

Your heart doesn’t fail overnight. It struggles first—and sends you signals when it does. The key is to recognise those signs and act early. Don’t wait for something dramatic to happen. A little awareness today can go a long way in protecting your tomorrow.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

