Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore return to Earth; here's what their rehabilitation will include

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have returned to Earth after spending nearly nine months at the International Space Station (ISS). The two astronauts travelled to ISS for a scheduled eight-day mission in June last year. However, due to technical malfunctions, they were forced to spend 286 days on the ISS.

The duo have now safely returned to Earth as their spacecraft, SpaceX's Dragon splashed down off the Florida coast near Tallahassee. While the astronauts have returned, they will undergo a 45-day rehabilitation programme as this will help to prepare their bodies for gravity.

Astronauts tend to face several health issues after staying for months in microgravity or 'zero-G'. These include baby feet, dizziness, nausea, bone loss and muscle loss among others.

To overcome these problems, the astronauts will undergo a reconditioning program which helps to improve the physical health of the astronauts. The Astronaut Strength, Conditioning and Rehabilitation (ASCR) begins on the landing day. It will be conducted for two hours per day, seven days a week for 45 days.

The rehabilitation programme also includes physical training. These are:

Strength exercises: This will help to rebuild the lost muscle mass and astronauts perform resistance training focusing on the legs and core.

Cardiovascular exercises: These include aerobic exercises like cycling or treadmill running. It is introduced gradually to strengthen the heart and circulatory system.

Bone recovery therapy: This is a specialised therapy that helps to fight the bone loss and prevent fractures.

Balance training: This is one of the most important aspects of the rehabilitation programme as it helps the vestibular system to adapt to Earth's gravitational pull.

