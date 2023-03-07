Summer Season: Five hydrated beverages to fend off heat wave

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Five hydrated beverages to fend off a heat wave

This year, Delhi witnessed the hottest temperature the city had ever seen in February during the previous 55 years. The union health ministry recently issued a heatwave advice ordering the state governments to be ready for the impending hot days, recommending people to remain hydrated along with practical recommendations to deal with the effects of the heat.

To prevent dehydration, people should limit their intake of non-vegetarian meals and instead choose fruits, vegetables, and beverages that aid to reduce body temperature.

Electrolyte-rich fluids assist the body stay hydrated and strengthen immunity, especially in light of recent reports of many cases of spring influenza.

Here are five refreshing beverages which you should include in your diet to help bolster immunity and hydrate the body to protect yourself from diseases associated with the impending heat waves.

Lemon juice

Lemon water, which is rich in antioxidants like vitamin C, is a great way to stay hydrated during a heat wave. According to the Union Health Ministry's advice, people should stay away from beverages like tea and coffee since they might lead to inflammation and dehydration. Lemon water, which may also strengthen immunity, is the ideal replacement for hot beverages like tea and coffee.

Buttermilk

Buttermilk effectively hydrates the body. Buttermilk will aid the body's electrolyte balance during the unexpected hot season; instead of carbonated soft beverages.

Cucumber and Mint water

Cucumber and mint water is a cool summer beverage that fights dehydration. Cut-up cucumber slices and mint leaves can be dissolved in water to release their juices.

Coconut water

One of the greatest summertime beverages is coconut water. It keeps you hydrated in addition to providing the body with critical electrolytes.

Vegetable juice

Include vegetable juices in your diet to maintain a healthy physique, increase immunity, and prevent sickness.

