Are your summer headaches a sign of migraine? Gurugram neurologist shares key symptoms

New Delhi:

Headaches in summer are almost expected at this point. The heat goes up, routines get messy, and suddenly there is this dull pressure that just won’t go away. Most people brush it off as a “heat thing”. Sometimes it is. Sometimes it isn’t.

That confusion matters more than we realise. Because not every summer headache is caused by heat. Some of them are actually migraines, and the way you deal with both is not the same. To break this down in a simple way, we spoke to Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman at Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), Gurugram.

Heat headache vs migraine: How to tell the difference

Dr Gupta explains that the nature of the headache itself gives the first clue. “Heat-related headaches are usually mild to moderate, feel like a dull pressure, and improve with hydration, rest, and cooling down,” he says.

Migraines, on the other hand, feel very different. “They are often intense, throbbing, usually affect one side of the head, and may be accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light or sound,” the doctor adds.

If the pain keeps coming back, gets worse with activity, or shows these typical signs, it is more likely to be a migraine than just heat exposure.

Why summer triggers more headaches

There is no single reason. It is usually a mix of small things adding up.

“Dehydration is one of the biggest triggers during summer,” Dr Gupta explains. Sweating leads to loss of fluids and electrolytes, which can bring on headaches.

He also points to other common factors. “Prolonged exposure to sunlight, irregular meals, lack of sleep due to heat, and increased caffeine or cold beverage intake can all contribute.”

For people who already deal with migraines, even slight changes can be enough. “Bright sunlight and heat act as strong environmental triggers for migraine sufferers,” he says.

Migraine early symptoms: Signs to watch for

Migraines rarely arrive without warning. There is often a phase before the pain actually starts.

“Recognising these early signs is crucial, as timely medication can prevent the headache from becoming severe,” Dr Gupta notes.

Some common early symptoms include:

Sudden mood changes, irritability or low energy

Food cravings or loss of appetite

Neck stiffness or mild discomfort

Increased sensitivity to light, smell or sound

Visual disturbances like flashes, zigzag lines or blurred vision, also known as aura

Preventing summer headaches: Daily habits that help

A lot of this comes down to consistency. Small habits, done regularly.

Dr Gupta recommends:

Drinking enough water through the day

Avoiding direct sun exposure, especially between 11 am and 4 pm

Wearing sunglasses or a cap when stepping out

Keeping meal timings regular and not skipping meals

Getting enough sleep and avoiding late nights

Limiting caffeine and processed cold drinks

Practising stress management through yoga or meditation

“Consistency in daily routine is key, especially for those prone to migraines,” he emphasises.

When a headache needs medical attention

Most headaches settle on their own. But not all of them should be ignored.

Dr Gupta advises immediate medical help in certain situations:

If the headache is sudden and extremely severe, often described as the worst headache of life

If it comes with fever, stiff neck, confusion or seizures

If there is weakness, numbness or difficulty speaking

If it happens after a head injury

If the pain keeps getting worse or does not respond to usual medication

“Any unusual or persistent headache should be evaluated to rule out serious conditions,” he says.

What it comes down to

Summer headaches are common. That part is true. But understanding what kind of headache you are dealing with makes a real difference.

Stay hydrated. Protect yourself from heat. And pay attention to the early signs. Sometimes, that is enough to keep things from getting worse.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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