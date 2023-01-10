Suffering from obesity? Yoga, Pranayama & Ayurvedic Remedies by Swami Ramdev for weight loss in winters

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK weight loss in winters

Weight gain and Obesity due to a sedentary lifestyle is a common problem these days. With COVID-induced lockdown and a dip in temperature, people have become lazier and have started to gain weight by not indulging in any physical exercise. Many types of research have revealed that besides diabetes, heart problems, people who are suffering from obesity have a higher risk of bad immunity. Therefore, it becomes very important to take care of yourselves, especially during winters. According to Swami Ramdev, it is beneficial to maintain a healthy diet along with Yogasana to eliminate the extra fat cells that get collected in the body.

Actually, there are 3 major reasons for weight gain in winter, with first being, 'excessive calorie intake'. Tea, paranthas, halwa and pakoras among others during winters are loved by everyone, thus, we tend to eat a lot of them at once. Next is, a no or less active body. The third major reason is the longer nights in winter, which increases the time to sleep. This affects our body clock, the more we sleep, the lazy our body becomes. And the effect of sleeping more than 8 hours is visible on body weight.

Reasons for weight gain in winter

High-calorie food

Vitamin-D deficiency

More sleep/inactive body

we don't exercise in winters

Pranayama to lose weight

Kapalbhati- Kapalbhati is considered to be the most important to eradicate any disease. By doing this asana, the digestive system along with the fat of the stomach will be treated.

Surya Namaskar- By doing the 12 steps of surya namaskar daily in the morning, one can strengthen their body and fight any disease.

Anulom vilom- With this pranayama, your whole body will remain healthy and you will lose weight.

Ujjayi - Along with obesity, ujjayi pranayamas helps in treating thyroid glands

Bhastrika- It is beneficial for the overall health of the body. It activates good energy in the body.

Compound Jogging- It is effective in curing diabetes, reduces body fat and boosts immunity. Also, it help in increasing height.

Tadasana- It is Beneficial for arthritis and makes the body flexible. It relieves fatigue, stress, anxiety, strengthen back and arms.

Paschimottanasana- This strengthens abdominal muscles and helps in getting rid of obesity. It reduces back and joint pain, plus it is beneficial for heart patients. It makes the spine flexible and helps in getting rid of obesity and irregular periods.

Shalabhasan- This makes your lungs active, strengthens the nervous system, cleanses the blood, makes the body strong and flexible and increases strength of arms and shoulders.

Uttanapadasana- Beneficial in stomach problems, controls in diabetes, beneficial in acidity, cure back pain, reduce stress

and is beneficial in constipation problem.

Makarasana- Strengthens the spinal cord, helps in back pain reduction, is good yoga for lungs and stomach. This asnas also relieves gas and constipation. It helps to increase concentration and is beneficial in cervical, abdominal pain, gastric, back pain.

Latest Health News