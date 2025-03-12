Suffering from fatty liver? Drinking a cup of this tea in morning can work wonders, know benefits The problem of fatty liver can be cured to a great extent by changing diet and lifestyle. Liver health starts improving with proper eating habits. The problem of fatty liver can be reduced by drinking a cup of this tea in the morning.

Our diet and lifestyle have the greatest impact on our health. A bad lifestyle is causing many diseases in the body, which have a profound effect on your health. Eating affects the liver, stomach, intestines, and kidneys. Bad food causes excessive fat to accumulate in the liver, which leads to the problem of fatty liver. When fatty acids and triglycerides increase in liver cells, the liver becomes fatty. To cure fatty liver, include some important things in the diet.

Fatty liver can be detected through a test; apart from this, it can also be identified by many symptoms. If fat is accumulating around your stomach, acne or skin-related problems are occurring, yellowing of the eyes or skin, feeling very tired or weak, or black spots on the skin, then this is an indication of liver-related problems. These symptoms are seen in the case of fatty liver. There are different grades of fatty liver. The problem can be overcome by treating fatty liver in the beginning itself. This tea proves to be very effective in fatty liver. Drinking this tea for a month will rapidly improve the health of the liver.

How to cure fatty liver?

According to dietitian Swati Singh, tea made from coriander and cardamom works as a tonic for the liver. To make this tea, crush 1 handful of coriander leaves and 3 cardamoms. Now heat about 2 cups of water in a pan. Add crushed cardamom and coriander leaves to it. Boil the water till it remains half. When 1 cup remains, filter it and drink it. Drinking this tea in the morning on an empty stomach or at night before sleeping will show good results.

Benefits of drinking coriander cardamom tea

Drinking tea made from coriander leaves will benefit the body. Coriander increases the secretion of digestive enzymes. This improves digestion. Coriander contains a lot of antioxidants. Which makes the liver healthy.

The juice found in coriander leaves works to detox the liver. Coriander is rich in fiber, which boosts immunity. Coriander water also helps in controlling blood sugar. The vitamins and minerals found in coriander help in repairing the liver. Which helps in curing fatty liver.

Detoxifying agents are found in cardamom, which detox the body and remove dirt. Eating cardamom improves digestion and cleans the liver. The nutrients found in cardamom increase the secretion of liver enzymes. Which reduces liver stress.

(This article is for general information; please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy).

