Suffering from back pain? It can be a sign of heart attack, know other symptoms

Due to today's changing lifestyle and bad eating habits, cases of heart attack have increased rapidly across the world. Earlier, mostly elderly people used to suffer from this disease but now cases of heart attack have become so common that even young people are becoming its victims. There are many reasons behind heart attacks, such as if you are a patient with high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure, then heart attack can occur. If the patient is not immediately taken to the hospital after a heart attack, then life can also be lost

Most people consider only chest pain as a symptom of a heart attack, but it is not so. Before a heart attack, our body parts start giving many types of signals. It is believed that the pain of a heart attack is related to the chest, but its symptoms are also seen in many parts of the body. Dr Akash Shah, Consultant Pathologist, Neuberg Diagnostics, Ahmedabad, is telling where in the body the pain of heart attack occurs apart from the chest.

Apart from the chest, pain starts in these parts of the body:

Neck, jaw and shoulder pain: Heart attack pain can radiate from the chest to the neck, jaw and shoulders. This is common in women and can often be misinterpreted as a dental or muscle problem.

Arm pain: If you have persistent pain in your left arm, this is also one of the symptoms of a heart attack. The pain of a heart attack can spread to the left arm. In some cases, the pain is even felt reaching both arms and creates a heavy or uncomfortable feeling.

Back pain: Some patients who have been suffering from a heart attack report pain in the upper back. This pain often occurs between the shoulder blades. It is more common in women, but people usually mistake it with a muscular pull or fatigue.

Abdominal pain: Frequently forgotten as a symptom of indigestion or dyspepsia, upper-abdominal pain can be the presentation of a heart attack. If accompanying these symptoms, there is shortness of breath and fatigue together with nausea or vomiting, you should immediately consult a doctor.

