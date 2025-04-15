Struggling with obesity? Know how much one should walk to reduce excess body fat Get moving towards a healthier you! Discover the exact amount of walking needed to shed excess body fat and combat obesity. Start your weight loss journey with a simple yet effective step.

Walking daily is considered beneficial for health. This is an exercise that can be easily done anytime and anywhere. But still, most people do not know how much one should walk in a day. How many hours of walking help in losing weight or provide other benefits? In such a situation, let us tell you how many kilometres one should walk in a day.

How many hours should one walk a day?

For those who are starting to walk, walking 2 to 3 kilometres a day is a good goal. Over time, stamina will increase, and the speed of the walk will also increase. A regular walk of 30 minutes every day improves metabolism and can improve heart health. When stamina increases, you can complete a 5- to 7 kilometre walk in 45 minutes to an hour. By walking 5 to 7 kilometres, you cover a distance of about 7,000 to 10,000 steps.

How many steps should one walk a day?

Experts recommend walking 10,000 steps, which is equivalent to about 8 kilometres. However, recent studies show that even walking 7,000 to 8,000 steps a day can provide significant health benefits, such as improved heart health, a better mood, and a reduced risk of chronic diseases.

Brisk walking is more effective

Brisk walking makes the heart beat faster, but there is no shortness of breath. Due to this, you are able to walk easily. Also, brisk walking burns calories faster. Walking briskly for about 45 minutes not only reduces weight but also provides many health benefits.

What are the benefits of walking?

Walking every day not only helps in reducing weight but also improves heart health and reduces the risk of diseases like diabetes and osteoporosis. Walking helps in improving heart health, strengthening muscles, and improving mood by releasing endorphins. Apart from physical health, it improves mental health by reducing stress.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

