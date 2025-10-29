The rise of strokes under 40: Why it’s India’s new silent health crisis An alarming rise in stroke cases among adults under 40 is reshaping how doctors view this once age-related disease. This article explores the causes, warning signs, and preventive measures to help reduce stroke risk in the younger population.

New Delhi:

India is witnessing a disturbing rise in stroke cases among its young adults, with experts warning that lifestyle habits, stress, and late diagnosis are driving the trend. Timely intervention is crucial to save lives and prevent disability

There is a rising concern over the surge in cases of strokes among young Indians under 40 years old. Traditionally seen as a disease of the elderly, stroke is now affecting a growing number of working-age individuals due to poor lifestyle choices, stress, and lack of awareness about early warning signs.

Timely intervention within the golden window can save lives and reduce disability. Through BE FAST: (Balance loss, Eye vision problems, Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, and Time to act quickly can, it is possible to recognise a stroke and act quickly.

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted, leading to brain cell damage. The key warning signs can be remembered through BE FAST: (Balance loss, Eye vision problems, Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, and Time to act quickly.

Currently, stroke cases are rapidly rising in young adults, which demands timely attention.

“The causes of a stroke in young adults are smoking, alcohol, junk food, lack of exercise, stress and long working hours, uncontrolled hypertension and diabetes, family history, and genetic risks. Complications include paralysis, memory loss, speech impairment, and long-term disability. There is a 50% spike in stroke cases in young adults. In a month, 5 out of 10 young adults under 40 come with symptoms such as face drooping, arm weakness, and speech difficulty. 80% of young adults are at increased risk of stroke as they aren’t aware of their health status and fail to monitor their blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels that raise the chances of a stroke,” said Dr Vishwanathan Iyer, Neurosurgeon, Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai.

Dr Iyer further added, “Immediate treatment within the first 4.5 hours can make the difference between recovery and permanent disability. Quick hospital admission and clot-busting drugs can save brain function and improve survival rates. To prevent a stroke, control blood pressure, sugar, and cholesterol, exercise regularly and maintain a balanced diet, avoid smoking, alcohol, and stress, and go for regular check-ups with the doctor. It is necessary to recognise the warning signs early, act fast, and prioritise prevention to safeguard the future health of young adults.”

"Stroke incidences are surging due to factors such as high blood pressure, blood sugar levels, stress, absence of physical activity, and family history. There has been a sharp 30% rise in stroke cases among young adults, with nearly 3 out of 10 patients under the age of 40 reporting symptoms such as face drooping, arm weakness, and speech difficulties in just one month. Alarmingly, 50% of young adults face a higher risk of stroke as they remain unaware of their health condition and neglect regular monitoring of crucial factors like blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol, which elevate the chances of a stroke. So, a stroke is a medical emergency. Remember, ‘Time Is Brain’. Early diagnosis is the key to saving lives in stroke, as timely medical intervention can prevent severe disability. Stroke treatment involves clot-busting medicines, advanced procedures like thrombectomy, and timely rehabilitation to restore brain function and quality of life,” Concluded Dr Chhya Vaja, Internal Medicine Expert, Apollo Spectra Mumbai.

