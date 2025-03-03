Stomach problems like gas, acidity, and indigestion can be cured with these Ayurvedic remedies of Swami Ramdev Swami Ramdev's Ayurvedic remedies offer natural solutions for stomach problems like gas, acidity, and indigestion. These remedies, rooted in ancient Indian wisdom, promote digestive health and overall well-being.

At the time of independence, a slogan was used. Work, work, and rest are forbidden; work and this statement is applicable even today in every aspect of life, from progress to staying healthy. People are still working, but the way of working has changed. Now more work is done online instead of offline. Which is having a bad effect on people's health. That is why people need to do extra work. That is, to sweat regularly in yoga and exercise. Because the more you sweat, the more you will stay away from diseases. Otherwise, people have ruined their lifestyle. Looking at that, every other disease is ready to attack them. Stress, lack of sleep, and processed food are damaging the heart, brain, liver, and kidneys. The digestive system is deteriorating. The intestines are getting damaged.

Due to this, the diseases of irritable bowel syndrome and gastroesophageal disease are increasing in people. Apart from this, the risk of autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and multiple sclerosis increases. An unhealthy intestine can also cause problems like insomnia, headaches, skin problems, and hair fall. Therefore, weakening intestines must be identified on time. So that any disease can be prevented before it starts.

Now the question is, what are the symptoms of weak intestines in the body? Such people start having problems like gas in the stomach, swelling, constipation, fatigue, and bad breath. Understand from these symptoms that the intestines have been attacked and there is a need to prepare a protective shield for them. Know from Swami Ramdev the Yogic-Ayurvedic remedies to make digestion along with the intestines perfect.

Disease caused by weak intestines

Gastroesophageal

IBS

Rheumatoid arthritis

Ulcerative colitis

Multiple Sclerosis

Insomnia

Skin problem

Hair fall

Headache

Indigestion

Make digestion perfect

Drink warm water after waking up in the morning

Take aloe vera, amla and giloy

Avoid eating market products

Boil the water and drink it

Eat light meals at night

Fruits that relieve constipation

Papaya

Bell

Apple

Pomegranate

Pear

Guava

Foods that relieve constipation

Chew fennel and sugar candy

Take cumin, coriander, and fennel water

Eat roasted ginger after meals

Foods to reduce acidity

Drink gourd-basil juice

Bael juice is beneficial

Remedies for gas

Eat sprouted fenugreek

Drink fenugreek water

Eat pomegranate

Take triphala powder

Chew food well

Foods to keep the intestine strong

Rose leaves

Fennel

Cardamom

Honey

Mix everything and make a paste

Eat 1 teaspoon daily

