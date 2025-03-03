Stomach problems like gas, acidity, and indigestion can be cured with these Ayurvedic remedies of Swami Ramdev

At the time of independence, a slogan was used. Work, work, and rest are forbidden; work and this statement is applicable even today in every aspect of life, from progress to staying healthy. People are still working, but the way of working has changed. Now more work is done online instead of offline. Which is having a bad effect on people's health. That is why people need to do extra work. That is, to sweat regularly in yoga and exercise. Because the more you sweat, the more you will stay away from diseases. Otherwise, people have ruined their lifestyle. Looking at that, every other disease is ready to attack them. Stress, lack of sleep, and processed food are damaging the heart, brain, liver, and kidneys. The digestive system is deteriorating. The intestines are getting damaged.
Due to this, the diseases of irritable bowel syndrome and gastroesophageal disease are increasing in people. Apart from this, the risk of autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and multiple sclerosis increases. An unhealthy intestine can also cause problems like insomnia, headaches, skin problems, and hair fall. Therefore, weakening intestines must be identified on time. So that any disease can be prevented before it starts.
Now the question is, what are the symptoms of weak intestines in the body? Such people start having problems like gas in the stomach, swelling, constipation, fatigue, and bad breath. Understand from these symptoms that the intestines have been attacked and there is a need to prepare a protective shield for them. Know from Swami Ramdev the Yogic-Ayurvedic remedies to make digestion along with the intestines perfect.
Disease caused by weak intestines
- Gastroesophageal
- IBS
- Rheumatoid arthritis
- Ulcerative colitis
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Insomnia
- Skin problem
- Hair fall
- Headache
- Indigestion
Make digestion perfect
- Drink warm water after waking up in the morning
- Take aloe vera, amla and giloy
- Avoid eating market products
- Boil the water and drink it
- Eat light meals at night
Fruits that relieve constipation
- Papaya
- Bell
- Apple
- Pomegranate
- Pear
- Guava
Foods that relieve constipation
- Chew fennel and sugar candy
- Take cumin, coriander, and fennel water
- Eat roasted ginger after meals
Foods to reduce acidity
- Drink gourd-basil juice
- Bael juice is beneficial
Remedies for gas
- Eat sprouted fenugreek
- Drink fenugreek water
- Eat pomegranate
- Take triphala powder
- Chew food well
Foods to keep the intestine strong
- Rose leaves
- Fennel
- Cardamom
- Honey
- Mix everything and make a paste
- Eat 1 teaspoon daily
