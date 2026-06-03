Can sticking out your tongue reduce stress? Here's what a neurologist says

New Delhi:

From breathing exercises to ice-water dips, social media is full of quick fixes that promise to calm the mind. One of the latest ideas doing the rounds is surprisingly simple. Stick out your tongue, hold it for a few seconds and supposedly feel your stress melt away.

It sounds unusual. Maybe even a little silly at first. But the trend has sparked curiosity about whether simple movements involving the face, jaw and tongue can actually influence the nervous system. Speaking about the topic, Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman, Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), Gurugram, explained what neuroscience currently says and where people should be cautious.

Can sticking out your tongue calm the nervous system?

According to Dr Gupta, there is a scientific reason why researchers are interested in movements involving the tongue, jaw and face.

"The tongue is innervated by several cranial nerves and is intimately related to muscles involved in breathing, swallowing and speech," he said. Dr Gupta explained that the face and jaw are also connected to sensory and motor nerve pathways that are constantly communicating with the brain.

Because of these connections, some experts believe movements involving the mouth, facial muscles and jaw may influence how the brain perceives tension, effort and relaxation.

However, Dr Gupta cautioned against oversimplifying the science.

"The idea that a single facial movement can 'turn off' stress directly or drastically regulate the nervous system remains a matter of debate," he said.

He noted that neurologists generally approach such claims with healthy scepticism because the nervous system is far more complex than a simple one-step switch.

"The nervous system is very sensitive to signals from the body, but it is also complex. Several systems are involved in emotional regulation, stress responses and feelings of calm including the brain, autonomic nervous system, hormones and breathing patterns," Dr Gupta explained.

Why some people feel calmer afterwards

Many people report feeling relaxed after stretching facial muscles, releasing jaw tension, yawning intentionally or performing exercises involving tongue placement.

Dr Gupta said these experiences should not be dismissed outright.

"Some people say that by releasing the tension in their jaw, stretching their facial muscles, yawning on purpose or doing breathing exercises with tongue placement, they feel relaxed," he noted.

Wellness practitioners often link such responses to vagus nerve stimulation or activation of the parasympathetic nervous system, which is associated with rest, recovery and emotional regulation.

Still, Dr Gupta pointed out that the explanation may not be as straightforward as it appears.

"It is not clear whether these calming effects are from the movement itself or from larger physiological changes taking place at the same time," he said.

According to him, the sense of calm people experience could be connected to slower breathing, increased body awareness or even a brief distraction from stressful thoughts rather than the facial movement alone.

What neurologists say about calming techniques

Dr Gupta said it is important to separate evidence-backed techniques from ideas that remain largely speculative.

He noted that certain short-term physical strategies are already widely recommended by medical professionals to help regulate stress and anxiety.

"We discuss things like controlled breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, posture changes and sensory grounding techniques," he said. "Some studies indicate that these techniques may influence autonomic balance and decrease sympathetic 'fight-or-flight' activation."

At the same time, he stressed that public understanding of which methods are supported by stronger evidence and which are still emerging can often be unclear.

As interest in nervous system regulation continues to grow, Dr Gupta believes expert guidance can help people distinguish between wellness trends and neuroscience.

For now, sticking out your tongue may not be a magic switch for stress. But the broader idea behind these practices is worth understanding. Sometimes the calm people feel comes not from a single movement, but from the way the body, brain and breathing patterns work together.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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