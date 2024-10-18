Staying active to staying hydrated: 6 steps to take care of your kidneys during winters

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 6 steps to take care of your kidneys during winter.

While temperatures drop during the winter, your kidneys are more likely to be affected. This is because you tend to get dehydrated or are suffering from other kidney disorders. In cold weather, it also becomes challenging for your body to maintain its fluid balance as it leaks into other cells where it could have survived; hence, it goes on and affects kidney function.

Here's how to take care of your kidneys during the winter:

Hydrate Yourself

When we spoke to Dr Uday Dipakrao Gajare, Consultant Nephrologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology Vizag, he said drinking plenty of water is one of the most important precautions necessary for healthy kidneys. You are probably not thirsty as often during winter, so it is easy to forget your hydration needs. Your body, however, still needs proper hydration to cleanse toxins, have a smooth flow, and maintain fluid balance within the body with a good ratio of fluids to electrolytes. At least take 8 glasses of water each day and adjust based on how active you are.

Eat Kidney-Friendly Foods:

Include such foods as fruits, berries, and leafy greens in your diet. These are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatories. Avoid salting or eating processed and high-sugar foods since these can flood the kidneys. Avoid smoking products and alcohol to a minimum.

Dress Warmly:

Prolonged exposure to cold increases blood pressure, which is bad news for the kidneys. Dress in layers and avoid exposure to a cold environment for extended periods to keep your blood pressure in stable ranges.

Maintain Levels of Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar:

Diabetes and hypertension are medical conditions that tend to worsen during winter. Cold weather constricts blood vessels, making it hard to manage these conditions. Monitor your blood pressure and blood sugar levels and continue your treatments as prescribed.

Remain Physically Active:

Keeping physically active helps maintain a healthy weight and good blood circulation, which are beneficial for the kidneys. During colder months, even simple indoor exercises, such as yoga or stretches, can keep one moving.

