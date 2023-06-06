Stay active with these life-changing tips if you are in desk job

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Healthy tips for people in desk jobs

As we discover how bad a sedentary lifestyle can be for our health, experts now shout that sitting is the new smoking! It sounds extreme, but it really is a warning we should listen to. And change how we work. We need to stay active at our desk and throughout our day in order to counteract the damage sitting can do to our body. Millions of us have jobs that require us to sit at desks or around conference tables for several hours per day. Many health risks are associated with sitting down for prolonged periods — but how do we stay active in the workplace? We find out.

How to stay active at work?

1. Don’t be a desk potato! Incorporate movement breaks

Sitting for long periods can be detrimental to your health. Combat this by taking regular movement breaks throughout the day. Set an alarm or use a reminder app to prompt you to stand up, stretch, or walk around every hour. These short breaks improve circulation, alleviate muscle stiffness, and refresh your mind.

2. Cycle or walk to work

Depending on the location of your job and how far you work from home, try switching up how you get to and from work. Leave the car at home and cycle or walk instead. When compared with commuting to work by car or public transport, cycling to work has been linkedTrusted Source with a reduced risk of death from all causes and a lower cancer risk. Both cycling and walking to work have also been associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

3. Leg lifts under the desk with ankle weights

We’re all about subtle and easy ways to get moving in the office. This sneaky move will keep your legs toned without even leaving your desk, which is helpful if your boss has a beady eye on you. Strap on leg weights and every hour do a few reps of leg raises under your desk. And if you want to level it up, wear them for a strut around the office to show ‘em off.

4. Subtle stretches at your desk

No one will blink an eye at you doing some casual stretches a few times a day at your desk. Staying active whilst at work can come in the form of simple exercises, like shoulder raises, neck stretches, leg raises… or go full aerobics and get into these top deskercise moves!

5. Choose stairs over elevators

Avoid the temptation of taking the elevator whenever possible. Opt for the stairs instead, as climbing stairs is an excellent way to engage your leg muscles and increase your heart rate. Doing this regularly can improve cardiovascular fitness and strengthen your lower body.

Also Read: Weight Loss, controling blood sugar to digestion: Why high-fiber food is key to healthy lifestyle

Also Read: Heart Disease: Know all the risk factors to prevent a heart attack

Latest Health News