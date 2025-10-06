Is your sleeping posture hurting your spine? Here’s what AIIMS surgeon suggests Waking up with a stiff back or neck pain? According to AIIMS orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dushyant Chouchan, your sleeping position could be to blame. Here’s the doctor-recommended way to sleep for a healthier spine, stronger joints, and pain-free mornings.

New Delhi:

Sleep is supposed to restore us, not leave us sore, stiff, and regretting how we slept. But many wake up with aching backs, stiff necks, or joint niggles, and the culprit is often invisibly hidden: how we sleep. Sleeping in the wrong position can mess up your whole day.

According to Dr Dushyant Chouchan, orthopaedic and sports injury surgeon at AIIMS Raipur, making a few simple adjustments in your sleep posture can go a long way in protecting your spine and joints. Let's get into the details.

Why your sleeping posture matters

“As we sleep, the position we lie in can either support the natural curves of the spine or stress them,” says Dr Chouchan. The wrong posture forces your joints into misalignment, which over time can lead to chronic pain, stiffness, or even wear and tear in the vertebrae and intervertebral discs.

He notes that for people who sleep on their side, inserting a pillow between the knees can reduce stress on the hips and lower back. And for back sleepers, placing a pillow under the knees helps relieve pressure from the lumbar spine and supports joint comfort.

The “best” sleep positions (and what to avoid)

Based on Dr Chouchan’s recommendations, and supported by spine health best practices, here’s how to sleep smarter:

Position What’s recommended Why it helps On your back Use a pillow under your knees Keeps spine in neutral alignment, relieves lower back pressure On your side Place a pillow between your knees Prevents twisting of hips and spine, reduces joint strain Avoid sleeping on your stomach If unavoidable, use a thin pillow and a pillow under the pelvis Stomach sleeping twists the neck and flattens the spinal curve, best to avoid when possible

Additional tips for spinal health while you sleep

Choose the right mattress and pillow: A firm-to-medium mattress that supports your natural curves and a pillow that aligns your neck (not pushing it up or down) are essential.

Steer clear of excessively high pillows or sharp inclines that push your neck forward.

Gradual change: If you’re used to sleeping in a less ideal posture, transition slowly, try 10-15 minutes on your back or side first.

Heed your waking body: If certain positions always result in pain or stiffness, they're likely not good for you.

Neck, back, and joint pain don’t always mean a serious health issue; sometimes they’re just signs your sleeping posture needs an upgrade. According to Dr Dushyant Chouchan, the simplest tweaks, a pillow under the knees for back sleepers, a knee pillow for side sleepers, can make mornings pain-free. Over time, sleeping supportively can help preserve spinal health and joint comfort.