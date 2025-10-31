Silent level of diabetes: How early damage begins before 126 mg/dL and what signs to watch for Before diabetes appears on a test, your body is already warning you. Experts say even blood sugar below 126 mg/dL can strain your nerves, kidneys, and heart. Here’s how early damage begins and the silent signs to watch for.

New Delhi:

Before diabetes ever shows up on a blood test, your body has already started sounding silent alarms. Many people believe that anything below 126 mg/dL means they’re safe — but the truth is, subtle damage can begin much earlier.

High-normal blood sugar levels can quietly strain your blood vessels, nerves, and metabolism long before you’re officially “diabetic.” Also, diabetes cases are rising nowadays due to various reasons, such as poor eating habits, stress, absence of physical activity. Unmanaged diabetes causes complications such as a stroke, heart disease, kidney, liver, and gall bladder problems.

How early does diabetes damage begin?

According to Dr Aarti Ullal Physician and diabetologist at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, many people believe diabetes starts only when blood sugar crosses 126 mg/dL, but in reality, the damage begins much earlier. Even slightly elevated sugar levels that are called prediabetes silently harm the blood vessels, kidneys, eyes, and nerves over time.

What happens before blood sugar crosses 126 mg/dL?

The body is already struggling with insulin resistance, which means the cells aren’t responding well to insulin, forcing the pancreas to produce more. This continuous stress slowly wears out the system.

Signs that your sugar may already be high

The signs are tiredness, unexplained weight gain, brain fog, increased thirst, or frequent urination that shouldn’t be ignored.

Unfortunately, many people ignore these, thinking they’re just lifestyle issues. Regular screening, having a family history, being overweight, or leading a sedentary life can help with timely care. However, balanced meals, daily activity, and better sleep can reverse prediabetes and prevent diabetes.

Awareness and timely action truly make the difference. So, it is necessary to check sugar levels on a regular basis as suggested by the doctor. Stay vigilant and lead a healthy life!

