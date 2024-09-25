Severe headache? Try THESE home remedies to get relief from migraine issues

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Try these home remedies to get relief from migraine.

There are 195 countries in the world but there is a huge difference in the language and food habits of all. The gold in our country may be worth as much as mud in some other corner of the world. Now take the example of milk, curd, butter, and ghee. These have been in our culture and food for years. But Japan is a country where these things have no value. They are far away from dairy products but despite that the life expectancy there is the highest. In our country, milk, curd, and ghee are the healthiest foods, without which the kitchen remains incomplete. That is why milk and curd are there in the diet of most Indians but the truth is also that 70% of people in the country cannot digest lactose and as a result, they suffer from problems like constipation, gas, and bloating.

On top of lactose intolerance, fruits and vegetables are also decreasing from people's plates, which means the source of vitamins, minerals, and fibre has also reduced, whereas the fibre obtained from vegetables and fruits keeps digestion fine. It increases the amount of healthy bacteria in the intestines. According to health experts, this also reduces the risk of intestine cancer and reduces the risk of obesity, heart attack, diabetes and fatty liver. However, due to lack of nutrition in the diet and lactose intolerance, indigestion also becomes the cause of headache, bloating increases pressure on the nervous system and migraine gets triggered. This means that food is related to the stomach, heart and brain, a slight disturbance can give you a headache along with many diseases, that is why it is said that if digestion is correct, health is perfect.

Every 7th person in the world suffers from migraine issues, 1 in every woman is a victim and 1 out of every 15 men has the problem. 17 per cent of women suffer from migraine and 8.6 per cent of men are upset. In India, on average 21 crore people suffer from severe headaches of which 60 per cent are women.

Causes of headache

Lack of sleep

Drink less water

More screen time

Poor digestion

Lack of nutrition

Hormonal problems

Stress

Tension

Weak nervous system

Cure headaches with yoga

Practising yoga has several health benefits. To get rid of migraine issues, one can practice yoga as the endorphin hormone is released when we perform yoga and it acts as a natural painkiller for the body. It reduces stress and one gets good sleep.

How to get rid of tension headache

Set focus, drink a lot of water, take care of your eyes, massage your neck, head and shoulders.

How to avoid headaches

Do not allow gas to form in the body and also, you need to control acidity.

How to cure headaches

Take wheatgrass and aloe vera. Balance the Kapha in the body.

Put atomic oil in the nose.

Do Anulom Vilom Pranayama daily.

Eat sprouted grains, and green vegetables, especially bottle gourd.

Add almond oil to milk and drink it.

Put almond oil in your nose.

Home remedies for headache

According to Swami Ramdev, take 10 grams of coconut oil and 02 grams of clove oil, mix both the oils and apply it on the head to get relief from the pain. For instant cure from migraine eat jalebi made with desi ghee and drink cow's milk after eating jalebi.

