Becoming thinner just got cheaper: Weight-loss drug Semaglutide’s price may drop from ₹11K to ₹3K in India

New Delhi:

Something important has just shifted in India’s pharma space, and it directly affects people dealing with diabetes and weight concerns. A key patent around semaglutide expired on March 20, opening the market for Indian drugmakers to launch their own versions.

What this really means is simple. A drug that was earlier expensive and largely controlled by global companies is now becoming more affordable and easier to access in India. And that could change how treatment looks for many people.

Prices fall as generic semaglutide enters India market

With the patent expiry, Indian companies have begun rolling out their versions of semaglutide, the same molecule used in globally known drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

The most noticeable change is in pricing. Monthly treatment in India is now expected to cost around ₹3,000 to ₹5,000, compared to roughly ₹11,000 earlier for branded versions. And this may not be the lowest point yet. Analysts expect prices could fall further to about ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 as more companies enter the space, marking a potential 50 to 70 per cent drop.

Zydus Lifesciences has already launched a semaglutide injection in a reusable multi-dose pen. It is indicated for both Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity. The product comes in a 15mg/3ml cartridge manufactured in Ahmedabad, with an average monthly treatment cost of about ₹2,200.

Several companies are entering the market, including Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, Zydus, Lupin, Natco and Mankind. More than 40 firms are expected to launch multiple brands, increasing competition and improving access in India’s largely out-of-pocket healthcare system.

Indian pharma companies plan semaglutide global supply and expansion

Some companies are also looking beyond India.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has said it is bringing the same semaglutide to India that it supplies to global markets. It has the capacity to serve domestic demand while also exporting. The company is currently in discussions with the Canadian regulator for a possible launch in Canada.

Industry estimates suggest that India’s GLP-1 market could reach around $1 billion over the next few years as prices fall and more patients begin treatment.

What is semaglutide and why demand is rising in India

Semaglutide is used for treating Type 2 diabetes and for weight loss. It works by mimicking a hormone called GLP-1.

In simple terms, it helps the body release insulin, reduces glucose production, slows stomach emptying, and suppresses appetite. Together, these effects help control blood sugar and support weight loss.

Clinical trials have shown reductions in blood sugar and weight loss of about 10 to 15 percent or more. There are additional benefits as well. In the SUSTAIN-6 trial, the drug showed a 26 percent reduction in heart attack risk and a 39 percent reduction in stroke risk. Other studies have indicated benefits for kidney and liver health.

Because of this, doctors often describe semaglutide as a disease-modifying therapy, rather than just a glucose-lowering drug.

Lower prices expand access but raise misuse concerns for semaglutide

Lower prices are expected to improve access for many patients in India. That is a positive step, especially for those who previously found the treatment unaffordable.

However, doctors are also raising concerns. There is a risk of misuse, particularly for cosmetic weight loss or unsupervised use. This is a prescription medicine that requires proper medical supervision, dose adjustments, and dietary management.

Common side effects include nausea. More serious but rare risks include pancreatitis, gallbladder problems, and kidney issues.

There is also ongoing discussion about differences between original biologic drugs and some generic versions. However, approved generics are required to meet regulatory standards for safety and efficacy.

Semaglutide patent expiry shifts drug pricing in India

The patent expiry marks a clear shift in how this drug is priced and accessed.

In countries like the United States and Canada, where patents remain in force, multinational companies continue to control pricing, keeping costs high. In India, however, the entry of multiple local players has changed that dynamic.

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