Seasonal changes in India's air quality are worsening asthma and rhinitis, know from expert

New Delhi:

Across India, seasonal changes in air quality are contributing to a rise in respiratory allergies that often go unnoticed. While pollution events often steal the spotlight, the slow drop in air quality is also a big concern. This seasonal change affects urban and semi-urban areas. It also impacts public health, especially for those with allergies.

Seasonal Air Quality Shifts

Dr Onkar Swami, Senior Vice President – Medical Services, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, explains that the air quality in India changes with the seasons. During winter, from October to January, cities like Delhi see a big rise in pollutants. These include particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and nitrogen dioxide. Several factors cause this decline. These include temperature inversions, stubble burning, vehicle emissions, and industrial activity. In these areas, the Air Quality Index (AQI) often goes over 400. PM2.5 levels can exceed 126 µg/m³, which is far above the World Health Organisation’s safe limit of 15 µg/m³.

Many people link respiratory symptoms to infections during the monsoon. They often don’t realise that indoor allergens, like mould and dust mites, thrive in damp conditions and might be the reason for these allergy symptoms.

How Air Quality Silently Worsens Allergies

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and volatile organic compounds can irritate the airways. These pollutants trigger the immune system to release histamines, leading to increased mucus production and inflammation—hallmarks of allergic reactions like runny nose and persistent cough.

Rising Prevalence and Health Impacts

Respiratory allergies, including asthma, allergic rhinitis, and bronchitis, are becoming more common across India. Vulnerable groups, like children, the elderly, and people with health issues, are at the highest risk. For example, Bhubaneswar experienced a 25% increase in respiratory illnesses during winter due to high PM2.5 levels, as per a 2024 study. Similarly, Bengaluru has reported a 25% rise in asthma cases over the past five years, which has been linked to seasonal pollen, poor ventilation, and increasing pollution. Studies from SDM Medical College in Dharwad, Karnataka, further confirm a direct connection between environmental changes and rising respiratory allergies. Even in Mumbai, cases of allergic rhinitis are now seen in infants as young as 18 months, compared to the typical onset around age three. So, the climate patterns are changing, and this affects public health. Allergies are a clear sign of deeper issues.

Prevention and Management Strategies

To reduce the impact of seasonal air quality changes, proactive measures are essential. Outdoors, wearing masks and limiting exposure during peak pollution hours can help. Using air purifiers indoors helps cut down on allergens, like mould and dust mites. Also, good ventilation is important. If you have allergies, it’s crucial to take your medications. Also, steer clear of anything that causes your symptoms.

India’s changing air quality is not just about the environment. It also introduces allergens and irritants that exacerbate respiratory allergies. By understanding these challenges and adopting preventive strategies, individuals can better manage their symptoms and enhance their quality of life. As we navigate a changing climate, addressing air quality is vital for safeguarding public health.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

