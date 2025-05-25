Scientists develop 'super-vision' infrared contact lenses to help people see in the dark, with eyes closed Scientists have created infrared contact lenses that can help people see in the dark and with their eyes closed. The study was published in the journal Cell and included researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

In a recent development, scientists have created infrared contact lenses that can help people see in the dark. Not just that, these lenses can also help them see with their eyes closed. The study was published in the journal Cell and included researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China.

The researchers said that they combined polymers that are found in traditional contact lenses with nanoparticles to create lenses that allowed them to see in the dark. The study also says that these lenses do not need a power source, like those usual night-vision goggles.

These lenses help the wearer to perceive different infrared wavelengths. Since they're transparent, users can see both infrared and visible light simultaneously. However, infrared vision was enhanced when participants had their eyes closed.

Tian Xue, a neuroscientist at the University of Science and Technology of China and senior author of the study, said, "Our research opens up the potential for noninvasive wearable devices to give people super-vision. There are many potential applications right away for this material. For example, flickering infrared light could be used to transmit information in security, rescue, encryption or anti-counterfeiting settings."

The nanoparticles used in the contact lens absorbs infrared light and converts it into wavelengths that are visible to the eyes of mammals. The researchers say that they first tested the lens on mice that favoured dark boxes over those illuminated by infrared light, while those without the lenses showed no preference.

Later, the lenses were tried on humans who managed to detect flickering infrared light and sense its direction, an ability that became even sharper when participants closed their eyes.

Mr Xue said, "We also found that when the subject closes their eyes, they're even better able to receive this flickering information, because near-infrared light penetrates the eyelid more effectively than visible light, so there is less interference from visible light."

The researchers said, "This technology has a wide range of practical applications, including infrared information encoding and transmission, enhanced vision in poor visibility conditions (e.g., foggy or dusty conditions), and integration into smart devices for rescue and emergencies."

