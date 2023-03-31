Scented Candles: 5 mental health benefits of inhaling the pleasant scents

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Scented Candles: Know five mental health benefits of inhaling the pleasant scents

Scented candles have been used for centuries because of their pleasant scents. Besides having fruity fragrances, they also have a number of advantages for mental health.

Scented candles have been demonstrated to elevate mood, lessen tension and anxiety, encourage relaxation, and even enhance sleep. Hence, using scented candles to encourage mental health and wellbeing might be a great idea.

Here are some mental health benefits of scented candles:

Elevation of mood

According to research, scents like lavender, lemon, and vanilla can enhance mood and lessen depressive symptoms. The limbic system in the brain, which is in charge of controlling emotions, can be stimulated by the perfume of scented candles. Serotonin and dopamine, neurotransmitters linked to positive emotions like happiness and well-being, are produced when the limbic system is stimulated.

Reduce stress and anxiety

Scented candles can aid in lowering tension and stress. Aromatherapy, a complementary therapy, is used to reduce tension and anxiety. Aromas of some candles, like chamomile or jasmine, relax the body and mind by calming the nervous system and lowering blood pressure and pulse rate. Spending a few minutes relaxing and inhaling the perfume of a scented candle can give you a sense of serenity and tranquillity that can help you cope with stress and worry.

Fostering relaxation

Scented candles can help you unwind. It might be challenging to decompress and unwind following a demanding day at work. However, lighting a scented candle such as eucalyptus, peppermint, or sandalwood creates a relaxing ambiance. The candle's smell and flickering flame have a calming effect that promotes relaxation of the body and mind.

Enhanced Sleep

Scented candles can also help you sleep better.

Good mental health depends on getting enough sleep, but many people have trouble falling or staying asleep. Studies have demonstrated that the fragrance of scented candles, such as lavender or chamomile, has a calming effect, promoting sleep.

