Say NO to medicines with THESE 10 Ayurvedic plants that are more effective to cure diseases

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Say NO to medicines with THESE 10 Ayurvedic plants

Many types of herbs are used in Ayurvedic medicines. Many plants work as medicine for diseases. These plants cure problems ranging from diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol to headaches, and skin and hair problems. Know about 10 such plants that can be used in Ayurveda. The special thing is that many of these plants will be easily found on the balcony of your house. You can use them to take care of your health.

Here are the 10 effective Ayurvedic Plants to consider:

Giloy: The Giloy plant is considered a medicine in Ayurveda. Consuming Giloy increases immunity. Giloy is beneficial in removing anemia and strengthening digestion. Consuming Giloy also reduces skin allergies. Aloe vera: Aloe vera is considered effective in constipation. Drinking aloe vera juice relieves digestive problems. Aloe vera is beneficial in removing hemoglobin deficiency and diabetes. It also works to make hair and skin beautiful. Neem: The neem plant is used to cure asthma. Neem plant is very effective in controlling sugar and malaria. Its use purifies blood. Tulsi: Tulsi, which is easily available in homes, makes the brain active. Tulsi is very beneficial in headache and cough-cold. It proves effective in indigestion. Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha is used in Ayurveda to strengthen immunity and make bones stronger. Ashwagandha is effective in stress-anxiety, it increases muscle power. Sadabahar: Sadabahar plant can be found in most of the houses. Sadabahar plant helps in controlling sugar and making heart healthy. Sadabahar flowers and leaves help in controlling blood pressure. Anti-cancer elements are also found in it. Bael: Bael is a panacea for gas and constipation. Its consumption also helps in controlling cholesterol and purifying blood. Bael prevents cancer. Hibiscus: If you have a Hibiscus plant in your house, it helps in controlling BP. Bael proves to be effective in reducing cholesterol and stomach pain and swelling. It heals wounds. Banyan: Banyan is also included in medicinal plants. Depression is cured by Banyan. It provides relief in joint pain and boosts immunity. Peepal: If a Peepal tree is planted around the house, it will cure breathing problems. Peepal is a panacea for teeth, beneficial for skin and is also used in many medicines to cure gas and constipation.

ALSO READ: World Rabies Day 2024: Know the date, theme, symptoms and preventive measures of this deadly viral disease