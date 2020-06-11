Say goodbye to jaundice in 7 days by doing yogasanas and home remedies, suggested by Swami Ramdev

Many diseases can occur in the summer season due to irregular eating habits and lifestyle. One among these is jaundice which makes children as well as adults its prey. The red blood cells of our body break after a fixed time i.e. 120 days, then a by-product called bilirubin is formed. This substance comes out of the body through the liver. But if these RBCs break before 120 days, then the amount of bilirubin in the liver increases more, which leads to jaundice. According to Swami Ramdev, the condition of jaundice can be easily treated a hundred percent at home within 3 to 7 days by doing yoga and adopting some home remedies.

SYMPTOMS OF JAUNDICE:

Anemia

Body getting yellow

Digestive system becomes weak

Decreased facial tone

Yellowish eyes

Urine turns yellow in colour

Feeling like vomiting

Loss of appetite

Dizziness

Pale arms and legs

Headache problem

Body exhaustion

Rapid weight loss

PRANAYAM FOR JAUNDICE:

Kapal Bhati: Doing Kapalbhati relieves all types of cancer. People with hypertension, asthma, anemia, BP, heart blockages have a stroke in 2 seconds.

Anulom Vilom: First of all sit in the posture of Padmasana. Now put the ring finger of the right hand and the smallest finger on the left nostril and put the thumb on the right nostril. Fold the index finger and middle finger together. Now fill the breath from the left nostril and close it by mixing the ring finger and the smallest finger. After this, remove the thumb from the right nose and exhale. This posture can be done from 5 minutes to half an hour.

Bhramari pranayama: To perform this pranayama, first sit in the state of Sukhasana or Padmasana. Now let's take a deep breath inside. Breathing first, keep your fingers in the frontal. In which 3 fingers close the eyes. The ears are closed with the thumb. They close their mouths and sing 'Oom'. This pranayama can be done 3-21 times.

Udgith Pranayama: To perform this pranayama, sit down in Padmasana or Sukhasana and chant 'Oun' with a calm mind. By doing this pranayama, one gets relief from diseases like gall disease, metallic disease, high blood pressure.

Sheetali Pranayam: First of all, sit back with a straight spine. After this, take out the tongue and breathe. After this, remove the air bar from the right nostril. You can do this pranayama for 5 to 10 minutes.

Sheetkari pranayama: In this pranayama, the lips open, the teeth close. With the tongue behind the teeth, breathe in slowly through the teeth and close the mouth. After stopping for a while, take out the air from the right nostril and take the air in from the left.

YOGASANAS TO TREAT JAUNDICE:

Sookshma Vyayam: Begin yoga practice with subtle exercises. In which you can include Yogasana like Chakki Asana, Sitha Konasana, Titli Asana. By doing these asanas, the body will be agile. Remove body fatigue. It also provides relief in cervicals.

Mandukasana- By doing this asana, relieves problems related to liver disease, hepatitis, fatty liver, jaundice, etc. Apart from this, by doing this asana, you get rid of every stomach related problem.

Ardh Matsyendrasana- By doing this asana, obesity is reduced. High BP is controlled. Your spine is strong. Along with this, the liver and kidney are also healthy.

Pawanmuktasana- By doing this Yogasan, the fat of the stomach is reduced. Get rid of obesity, keep your heart healthy Keep blood circulation fine, along with it strengthens the spine.

Uttanapadasana - Kidney - Activate the liver, Stretches the neck muscles. Stress relieves depression. Also, keep the lungs healthy.

Naukasana - Removes indigestion. The waist and abdomen shape up. In addition, it keeps the kidney and liver healthy.

Bhujangasana- This asana is beneficial for the patients of jaundice. Performing this asana causes a stretch in the lungs. Also, oxygen reaches the lungs. If you are very weak, do not do this asana.

Agnisara- Diabetes control is done by doing this asana. Along with this, you get relief from stress, abdominal fat, constipation, liver problems.

HOME REMEDIES TO TREAT JAUNDICE:

Amla and aloe vera juice

Eat wheatgrass juice

Take Amrit Rasayana. This will keep the body cool

Drink the juice of castor leaves

Drink ground Amla, Makoy, and Pournava powder or make Sarvakalpath decoction

Totla decoction made from the bark of Shionak soaked at night and drink in the morning

Take half an inch of a small plant and put it in the mouth of betel leaves and eat slowly.

Drink fresh Punarva juice.

Drink the juice of radish and its leaves.

Amla juice

Drink neem leaf juice.

The decoction of the bark of Arjuna.

Eat barley sattu, gram sattu.

Drink vine syrup.

Drink lemonade You can also add mint, rock salt, and honey to it.

The use of buttermilk is also beneficial.

