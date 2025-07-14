Samosa and jalebi, India's beloved snacks under fire, join cigarettes on health alert list This big decision is made to curb obesity. The way cigarettes and tobacco are put up warning boards, it will be mandatory to put up health warning boards on the walls of all government canteens and restaurants in the country.

New Delhi:

Government canteens and eateries will now be required to post warnings about samosas and jalebis. These will include information about the amount of sugar and oil in the food, and they will be displayed similarly to the warning boards for cigarettes and tobacco.

With the Government of India's announcement, it is now required to post health warnings on the walls of all government canteens and eateries that serve samosas and jalebis nationwide.

The notification, which has been issued by the Government of India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of India, has ordered all central institutions to put up oil and sugar boards. These colourful posters will say how much sugar and oil are hidden in the breakfast eaten daily.

Obesity has become a silent epidemic, and the number is estimated to increase to 44.9 crores by 2050, so this step of the government is highly commendable. According to the health experts, this is a big decision to curb obesity: the way cigarettes and tobacco are put up warning boards, it will be mandatory to put up health warning boards on the walls of all government canteens and restaurants in the country. The notification of which has been issued by the Government of India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of India has ordered all central institutions to put up oil and sugar boards; these colourful posters will tell how much sugar and oil is hidden in the breakfast eaten daily.

Nagpur's well-known cardiologist Dr Amar Amle said that the order that has come from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has mentioned that now warning boards should be installed near food items like samosas and jalebi. The fact behind this is that people should be aware of their health; people should know while eating samosas and jalebi how much sugar, oil and fat there is in the food they are eating.

Dr Amar Amle said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the initiative of Fit India, under which a very big step has been taken by the government on behalf of the Ministry of Health.