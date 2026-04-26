Samay Raina opens up about psychosis: Expert explains how fear, anxiety and guilt are connected

New Delhi:

The discussion is transformed when a celebrity discusses mental illness freely. Samay Raina’s recent disclosure about experiencing psychosis has done exactly that, bringing attention to a condition that is often misunderstood, feared, or oversimplified.

But experts say such experiences rarely appear out of nowhere.“Psychosis is not always sudden. It can be the result of emotional patterns that build quietly over time,” explains Dr Partap Chauhan, Ayurvedacharya and author.

The emotional triad most people overlook

According to Ayurveda, the mind and body are deeply interconnected. Emotions do more than make you feel; they affect your body’s functioning. According to Dr Chauhan, there is a common relationship that is overlooked: fear, anxiety, and guilt. Fear typically begins as a natural response. But when it lingers, it starts to disturb mental balance.

“Fear unsettles the nervous system. Anxiety builds on that instability, and guilt internalises the distress, creating emotional pressure,” he explains. In combination, these three emotions may create a vicious cycle that is hard to break out of. You may not even be aware of it until things start escalating.

How it escalates into something much worse

As time passes, if these emotional states go unresolved, they may eventually influence your perception. Psychosis is not considered an independent disorder within Ayurveda; rather, it represents a deep psychological disturbance. “When emotional disturbances intensify, mental clarity can weaken, leading to confusion, suspicion, or even detachment from reality,” says Dr Chauhan.

Today, modern medicine attributes this condition to the chemical makeup of the brain. The ancient science of Ayurveda complements this approach by examining any imbalance in mental energy or doshas. This means that both approaches converge on one aspect; there should be a balance of the mind to ensure clarity.

Early symptoms matter

One of the difficulties in dealing with psychological conditions lies in ignoring early warning signs. The following issues are early warning signs:

Overthinking

Inability to relax

Heavy feelings

Mental scatterbrainedness

Recognising them early can make a significant difference.

Restoring balance is not about quick fixes

Managing mental health, especially something as complex as psychosis, requires consistency.

Dr Chauhan emphasises simple, grounding practices that support the nervous system:

Following a regular daily routine

Practising meditation to calm mental activity

Eating warm, nourishing foods

Using herbs like Brahmi and Ashwagandha under expert guidance

“It is not about perfection. Even minor actions performed persistently can go a long way in restoring harmony,” he points out. While psychosis might appear complicated, it is usually based on ordinary emotions. Fear, anxiety, and guilt are not isolated feelings; left unaddressed, they can influence your thought process, emotions, and perception of reality.

Sometimes, the crucial first step is simply listening to what your mind has been telling you all along.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

Also read: Your daily habits are quietly affecting your brain, here’s how