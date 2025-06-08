Safeguard your brain from desk to diagnosis with workday habits and tumour awareness Protect your brain health from the workplace to diagnosis. Learn essential workday habits and tumour awareness tips to safeguard your well-being.

New Delhi:

In such a fast world of deadlines and digital overloads, keeping one's brain healthy slipped down the priority list. However, for those in the office, being aware of subtle signs and adopting simple habits in the workplace can go a long way toward reducing the risk of overlooking early warning signs of brain tumours—conditions that are often treatable and with better outcomes if identified early on. Brain tumours can occur in all age groups, from newborn children to the elderly population. Most common symptoms are headaches associated with or without vomiting, followed by seizures or fits. The symptoms may be a direct manifestation of the part of the brain affected or secondary to raised pressure inside the skull due to tumour size and swelling caused by it.

Workplace Symptoms to Watch

According to Dr Karthikeyan YR, Consultant – Neurosurgery, Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram, Bengaluru, office routines often mask early symptoms of brain tumours. What feels like stress-related fatigue could be an early warning sign. Persistent headaches, especially those that worsen in the morning or after long hours at the screen, should not be ignored. New-onset seizures during calls, difficulty reading emails, hand weakness while typing, or sudden problems with coordination might signal more than just burnout. Neurological red flags include even blurred or double vision, gait disturbance, or changes in affect like anxiety or depression. It is important to separate these from routine fatigue and enable consultation with a neurologist when symptoms persist or worsen.

Brain-Healthy Office Habits

Incorporating brain-friendly activities during the workday goes a long way in safeguarding neural health. For instance, take 10-minute walk breaks every couple of hours to improve blood flow to the brain. Instead of regular snacks, choose almonds and walnuts, which are rich in omega-3 and beneficial to neurones. Even a simple 5-minute mindfulness practice during lunch or between meetings can help relieve mental stress. These small, proactive steps not only enhance brain function but also promote general well-being while at work.

Precautions to Lower Risks

Office environments can pose hidden risks. For example, glare at the screens can be reduced by using blue-light filters and having appropriate lighting. This helps in preventing neurological strain. Hydration is also important, along with avoiding smoking, which is a risk factor for many types of cancers, including brain tumours. Ergonomic desks can be set up to prevent neck strain caused by awkward postures, which indirectly supports brain circulation and alertness. These are very simple to implement and essential changes for sustaining neurological health over time.

Control Stress with Mindful Focus

In India’s fast-paced work culture, stress is often seen as a sign of hard work — but it can also be a warning of deeper problems. Replace multiple chai breaks with short group walks that can help the members connect socially and maintain their physical health. Daily 15-minute sessions of brain-invigorating activities like puzzles, journaling, reading, or learning a new skill such as playing the guitar or a language are recommended. All these activities enhance neuroplasticity, which in turn helps improve memory as well as cognitive flexibility. A daily diary can be helpful to track symptoms. For those with a family history of neurological disorders, regular check-ins with a specialist are key.

Early Detection and Treatment Options

The earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome. If symptoms do not resolve, then neurosurgical consultation and imaging—either CT or MRI with contrast—should be obtained. Most brain tumours are identified on MRI, and further specialised scans such as functional MRI and Tractography may provide additional information in some cases.

In the case of a tumour, treatment options are available, including stereotactic biopsy, microsurgical excision with navigation guidance, and more innovative approaches such as intraoperative tumour fluorescence, intraoperative MRI, and tractography are also available. Long-term survival of patients depends on Pathological grade of the tumour and maximal safe resection. With current advances in technology, brain tumour surgery has become safer with better outcomes, leading to better patient outcomes.

Follow-up with regular contrast MRI scans is crucial. Hospitals equipped with neuro-navigation technology and intraoperative monitoring tools offer the best shot at precision treatment and quicker recovery. The success of treatment largely depends on early diagnosis, tumour type, and how safely and completely it can be removed.

Your brain is your most powerful asset—don’t let workplace stress mask its cry for help. A few simple changes at your desk and vigilance in symptom tracking could be the key to early diagnosis and a healthier future.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

