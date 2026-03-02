Safe Holi for kids: ENT specialist shares precautions parents must not ignore

New Delhi:

Holi is often the most exciting day of the year for children. Water balloons fly through the air, colours fill neighbourhood streets, music gets louder, and laughter takes over every corner. For most families, it is simply a carefree celebration. But for parents of children dealing with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions, Holi requires a little extra planning.

According to Dr Deepanshu Gurnani, Senior Consultant – ENT and Head & Neck Oncology at Narayana Hospital, Jaipur, awareness and preparation can make all the difference. “Children with ear tubes, recurring infections or those recovering from throat procedures have more sensitive airways and ears. A few precautions can prevent infections, discomfort and emergency visits after the festival,” he says. With the right approach, children can still enjoy the colours safely without missing out on the fun.

Why Holi celebrations can trigger ENT problems

Holi celebrations expose children to coloured powders, contaminated water, dust, loud noise and sudden temperature changes. While healthy children usually tolerate these conditions well, kids with ENT concerns may react differently. Coloured water can enter the ears, powders may trigger allergies, and cold foods or drinks can irritate healing throats.

“Parents often underestimate how easily chemical colours or dirty water can affect sensitive ears or sinuses,” explains Dr Gurnani. “Understanding these risks helps families prevent problems before they begin.”

Extra care for children with grommets

Grommets, or ventilation tubes placed in the eardrum, help prevent repeated ear infections by allowing fluid drainage. However, they also create a pathway through which contaminated water can reach the middle ear. During Holi, buckets, water guns and sudden splashes significantly increase this risk. Dr Gurnani advises avoiding direct water exposure altogether. “Soft silicone earplugs or properly fitted swim caps provide much better protection than cotton, which does not seal the ear canal effectively,” he says.

After outdoor play, parents should gently dry only the outer ear using a soft towel. Cotton buds should never be inserted into the ear canal, as they may push debris further inside. Ear discharge, fever or pain appearing a few days after Holi should be evaluated immediately.

Managing Holi for children with frequent ear infections

Children prone to repeated ear infections often have sensitive Eustachian tubes that struggle with drainage. Water balloons bursting near the ears can cause sudden pressure changes and discomfort. Powder colours mixed with sweat may also irritate the ear canal. Parents should encourage children to avoid head-level targeting during games and keep their hair tied back to minimise exposure.

“If a child complains of muffled hearing or ear fullness after celebrations, early consultation prevents complications,” Dr Gurnani adds. A gentle lukewarm bath after returning home helps remove colour residue safely.

Precautions after a tonsillectomy

Recovery after tonsil surgery typically takes around two weeks, during which throat tissues remain delicate. Holi’s excitement often involves shouting, singing and prolonged outdoor activity, which can strain healing tissues. “Hydration and calm participation are extremely important during recovery,” says Dr Gurnani.

Spicy snacks, fried foods and artificially coloured drinks may worsen throat irritation. Even ice creams and cold drinks, though relieving, can also cause sensitivity. Parents can choose soft foods for the kids and also rinse their mouths with plain water after playing. Bleeding, severe pain, difficulty in swallowing, and the like require immediate medical attention.

Allergies and sinus sensitivity while playing Holi

The dry powder colours floating in the air can easily irritate kids with allergic rhinitis. Sneezing, congestion, and sinus headache can be some common triggers. Applying a thin protective layer of petroleum jelly around the nostrils may help reduce direct powder contact. Lightweight cotton masks can also provide protection in crowded areas.

“A saline nasal rinse after coming indoors safely removes irritants,” Dr Gurnani advises. “Children using prescribed nasal sprays should continue medication as directed instead of stopping during festivities.”

Noise safety often gets ignored

Loudspeakers and firecrackers are common during Holi celebrations, but can be uncomfortable for children with ear tubes or infections. Noise exposure may temporarily affect hearing sensitivity. Parents should keep children away from speakers and consider noise-reduction earmuffs in crowded gatherings. “Hearing protection is simple but often overlooked,” says Dr Gurnani.

Choosing safer colours and play environments

Experts recommend herbal or certified skin-safe colours instead of cheap synthetic powders, which may contain irritants or heavy metals. Dry play is generally safer than water activities for children suffering from ENT problems. Playing with familiar friends helps prevent rough splashing and injuries. Hydration is another important aspect. Children should drink plenty of water to keep the throat moist and develop immunity.

Warning signs parents should not ignore

After Holi, parents should not ignore the following warning signs and get immediate medical attention for children who show any of the following symptoms:

Discharge from the ear or severe ear pain

Sore throat

Fever

Difficulty in breathing or swallowing

Bleeding from the mouth

Celebrating safely without missing the fun

Holi does not need to be off-limits for children with ENT concerns. A little preparation, protective gear and attentive supervision can ensure they enjoy the festival comfortably. “Festivals are about joy and togetherness,” says Dr Gurnani. “When parents take preventive steps, children can participate safely while avoiding unnecessary health risks.”

Because the best Holi memories are the colourful ones, not the ones spent in a hospital waiting room.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

