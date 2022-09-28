Regular exercise routine is essential for mental health, fitness coach Mitushi Ajmera shares tips

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Exercise

In today's run-of-the-mill life, it is very important to have a balance of the mind, but due to excessive stress, nowadays millions of people are struggling with mental health issues. It can be psychological and social as well. When we are mentally unhealthy, we feel very uncomfortable even in the work that we can easily do. Not only this, but due to poor mental health, you can also become a victim of severe depression. In such a situation, a person needs to be mentally fit.

According to the World Health Organization report on mental health in 2018, the US, China, and India are on the list of the top three depressed countries. Talking about India, where 1 out of every 5 people has been a victim of depression at some point in time, in which about 38 percent of the working women were 5 percent of the women.

Mitushi Ajmera (India's first Pilardio Instructor, FTI Certified Master Functional Trainer, ISSA-Certified Fitness Coach & Sports Nutritionist) shares physical activity tips to improve mental health. Check them out:

1. Walking: Walking keeps your mood good and it has a great effect on your mental health as well as your overall health. According to research, walking is a low-intensity aerobic activity that brings positive thoughts to your brain and increases alertness. If you do 30 minutes slow walk or Brisk walk three days a week, then you can get very good results.

2. Yoga: Yoga and Pranayama not only work on your fitness but also have positive effects on the mind. This has been proved in many types of research. Many people and celebrities also take the help of yoga when they are struggling with tension or any mental illness. You can also improve your mental health by doing Bhastrika Pranayama, Anulom Vilom Pranayama, Surya Namaskar, and Kapalbhati.

3. Swimming: Swimming provides many benefits to the body. We exercise to keep our bodies fit and healthy. Swimming is an exercise, which is very beneficial for physical and mental health. Swimming can keep you strong both physically and mentally. Swimming keeps the heart healthy and also reduces the risk of a heart attack. At the same time, it strengthens both the bones and the muscles. Swimming is very beneficial to remove mental stress. Swimming is a whole-body workout. It helps a lot in keeping your whole body and cardiovascular system right. A lot of calories are burned while doing this.

4. Cycling: Cycling can help reduce feelings of stress, depression, or anxiety. Cycling increases the metabolic rate. By doing this muscles are made and it helps in burning fat from the body. If you combine cycling with healthy eating, cycling can be a great way to lose weight. According to reports, cycling for an hour helps in burning 400 to 1000 calories.

5. Dance: Dancing comes with a medium-intensity workout. Dance produces positive mental health effects. At the same time, by dancing in a group, you feel connected to others, so it can also improve the mental state of anyone. While dancing, the body releases mood-improving chemicals and this give you a lot of pleasure. Which helps a lot in reducing mental health-related problems.

