Forget cold drinks, switch to refreshing Bel Sharbat this summer | Health Benefits of Bael Fruit

Bel fruit, popularly known as Bael or Wood Apple Fruit, is the most relished summer drink. Other than being a tasty cooler in the hot season, Bel fruit has many medicinal properties. From protein, beta- carotene, vitamins, thiamine to vitamin C, the pulp of Bel fruits contain many properties that help us fight the unwanted bacteria in the body. Especially during the escalating coronavirus pandemic, the fruit is recommended by many healthcare professionals to strengthen the immunity. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar on Tuesday, took to her social media to encourage people to switch to Bel fruit juice this summer than drinking those harmful sodas.

Rujuta Diwekar wrote, "Just a sip of Bel and all is well. Bel does not just pacify Lord shiva but also that acne on your cheeks, wrinkles on your forehead and the greying in your hair. The hard fruit has ripened in the summer and has cracked itself open so that you may access it’s fountain of nutrients."

Health Benefits of Bel fruit juice

The soft and mushy pulp of the Bel fruit has been used for medicinal benefits for many centuries all over the country. It is slightly tangy in taste and used to make many desserts and jaggery. Other than being a summer cooler, Bael Fruit offers many health benefits. Let's have a look at them

It hydrates the body and curbs your craving for sweet with minimal fat Bel fruit has vitamin C, beta carotene and some vitamin B that helps fight common diseases It prevents diarrhea by fighting dangerous bacteria Keeps skin infections at bay including fungal and viral infections Bel fruit contains antioxidants which may help reduce cancer risk

Bel/Bael Sharbat Recipe:

Things You Need:

Bael fruit – 1 Medium Sized

Water – 1 Cup

Roasted Cumin Powder – ½ Spoon

Black Salt – 2 Pinches

Procedure

Break open the shell of the Bel fruit and take out the soft pulp using a spoon. Remove the seeds and add 1 cup of water to this pulp in order to soak it for 10 minutes. Using a blender, make juice out of this pulp and strain it. Add cumin powder and black salt according to your taste. You can also add mint leaves to enhance the taste.

Bel Sharbat can also be stored up to five days in the refrigerator. The best way is to store it in a glass container with an airtight seal.

