Recurring neck pain sign of neck cancer? 5 symptoms to watch out for

According to WHO, cancer was responsible for the deaths of more than one crore people in 2020.

With the change in our lifestyle over the years, Cancer has spread like fire. However, with immense medical innovation, there's still no foolproof treatment for the same. According to WHO (World Health Organization), the deadly disease of cancer was responsible for the deaths of more than one crore people in 2020. If we look at these figures, one out of every six deaths is due to cancer.

If the signs of cancer are detected in advance, it can be treated easily. Neck pain is a very common problem, there can be many reasons for this like bad posture, etc. This is not a serious problem, but if this pain persists for a long time or does not get better then it can be a sign of a serious problem. Recurrent pain in the neck can be a symptom of neck and head cancer. Know what are its symptoms and risk factors.

What are the symptoms of neck Cancer?

Due to our lifestyle, neck pain has become a very common problem. Due to wrong sitting posture, there are many reasons like sitting with your neck bent for too long, muscle strain, or sleeping in the wrong posture, which can cause pain in your neck. It also becomes a matter of concern when this pain starts coming back again and again or it does not get better. Frequent neck pain can be a symptom of neck or head cancer. The following are the major symptoms of Neck Cancer:

sore throat

Headache

neck pain that doesn't go away

trouble breathing or speaking

a blister in the mouth or on the tongue that doesn't heal

swelling of the jaw or neck

bleeding nose

ear pain or infection

difficulty swallowing or chewing

pain in upper teeth or face

blood in saliva

What could be the risk factors of Neck Cancer?

HPV Infection

HPV infection has the potential to cause neck cancer. Therefore, it is very important to take its vaccine.

Exposure to hazardous chemicals

Due to your work, you may have to spend a lot of time exposed to the smell of paint, wood dust, etc. It can cause cancer of the neck and head. Therefore try to avoid such chemicals.

Poor oral hygiene

Not taking care of oral health increases the chances of neck cancer. Therefore it is very important to take care of oral hygiene.

