Reap these 7 health benefits of paan or betel leaves in summers

Betel or paan leaves hold spiritual significance in Indian culture. Its history dates back to almost five thousand years ago. The heart-shaped leaf finds mention in various ancient and religious texts too. The Hindi term for betel leaves, 'Paan' has originated from the Sanskrit word ‘Parna’ which means ‘leaf’. Apart from its cultural significance, betel leaves also have miraculous health benefits. They play an integral role in Ayurveda. These leaves have several medicinal properties and also help in the treatment of various diseases and disorders.

Rich water content

Betel leaves have high moisture content with low fats and calorie coun thus making it a great source of water. It can be a good option to beat the heat this summer season by consuming products made with betel leaves.

Rich source of Vitamin C

Betel leaves are rich in vitamins like vitamin C, riboflavin, thiamine, niacin and carotene. They are a great source of calcium too.

Relief from pain

Betel or paan leaves play a vital role in relieving pain. Its paste can be applied on cuts and bruises to reduce pain. The consumption of betel leaves juice also helps in reducing internal pain.

Improves digestion

We have often seen people chewing paan after having a meal in India because betel leaves have the power to improve digestion. They increase metabolism, therefore, improving circulation and stimulating our intestines to absorb vital vitamins and nutrients making our gut healthy.

Maintains oral health

Betel leaves have the potential to take care of our oral health. Chewing even a tiny leaf can help combat bacteria which manifests bad smells, cavities, plaque and even tooth decay.

Helps in weight loss

Another prominent benefit of betel leaves includes weight loss as it reduces body fat and increases the metabolic rate of the body.

Anti-cancer agent

Betel levels when consumed alone without tobacco is a powerhouse of phenolic compounds. It is an excellent possessor of antioxidant, anti-mutagenic, anti-proliferative and anti-bacterial properties. Betel leaves inhibit the growth of cancer cells and their spread to different organs of the body.

