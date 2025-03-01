Ramadan 2025: Is it safe for pregnant women to fast during the holy month? Expert answers Most people fast during Ramadan which is known as Roza. However, it is often a confusion if pregnant women can fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Read on as an expert answers.

Ramadan is the most auspicious month in the Islamic calendar. During this month, Muslims across the globe fast from dawn to dusk which is also known as Roza. A lot of people also refrain from drinking water during this month while they're fasting. While most people can do the fast, it is often a confusion if pregnant women can fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking to India TV News, Dr Sushma Tomar, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynecologist at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan shares if fasting is safe for pregnant women during Ramadan.

The safety of fasting in pregnancy depends on various conditions, including the mother's health, duration of pregnancy and certain medical conditions. Fasting might not significantly impact a healthy pregnancy, as per some research, while others mention risks such as low birth weight, dehydration, and malnutrition. Since fasting restricts food and fluid intake for prolonged periods, it may affect blood sugar levels, energy levels and foetal growth. Pregnant women require balanced nutrient, vitamin, and mineral intake to maintain their own health and fetal development.

Pregnant women who fast during Ramadan can also be at higher risk of dehydration. To ensure the baby grows and maintains the health of the pregnant woman, the body requires more water when pregnant. Looking at the mother's general condition and health, the patient has to get her doctor's opinion. During fasting, you should change your diet and take lots of fluids like coconut water, fruit juice and plain water so enough hydration and nutrition is provided to the body. Fasting does not mean inflicting pain on ourselves and should be done in a healthy way.

According to the British Nutrition Foundation, "Islamic law gives permission for pregnant and breastfeeding women to opt out of fasting if she fears that it will harm her health or the health of her baby.

"Missed days of fasting can be made up later, or if this is not possible, a ‘fidyah’ can be paid by providing food for someone in poverty for every missed day of fasting. However, some pregnant Muslim women decide to fast during Ramadan. This is a very personal decision and will depend on your own circumstances."

